Hanford Bullpups first day of school sees two seniors look to the future, reflecting on the past

Valley school districts working to fill open staff positions
It's the hard-to-fill positions - like special education and higher level courses - that districts are still struggling to find candidates for.
sjvsun.com
Report: Valley Children’s naming rights deal to cost Fresno State millions
Fresno State’s naming rights deal with Valley Children’s for its football stadium is reportedly going to cost the university millions of dollars. One year ago, Fresno State announced a 10-year, $10 million agreement with Valley Children’s to rename the former Bulldog Stadium. As part of the agreement,...
Bulldogs and Rams hold scrimmages; HS football’s best gather in Fresno
(KGPE) – On Saturday, Fresno State and Fresno City held football scrimmages, and around 20 of the best high school football players in the Valley took part in a media day, featuring former Bulldog and NFL wide receiver Stephone Paige as a guest speaker.
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: Slatic says Bullard phone ban is response to district failing kids
Banning students from using their cell phones while on campus at Bullard High School has become a hot button issue. Principal Armen Torigian is set to implement the policy change in the first week of the new school year. Students and parents are outraged by it after they say the...
Madera Tribune
‘Burn down the old; rise with the new’
Madera Unified School District teachers attend break out sessions during an in-service training at Matilda Torres High School on Aug. 3. The “Student Champions” course, a special in-service held last week for Madera Unified employees, provided a view of the district’s students that may have been surprising.
Hanford Sentinel
Early Learning Center opens in Hanford, can accommodate 180 preschool students
The Kings County Ofﬁce of Education has opened a new school in Hanford speciﬁcally built for the needs of preschool children. Besides making up for spaces lacking in the Kings County area, the school is ideal for parents who might not have the money to pay for a private preschool, according to Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow.
Madera Tribune
Riley committed to coming back
Dan Riley, owner of Riley’s Brewing, stands among the ashes and charred remains of his brewery after it was destroyed by fire on July 26. Riley says he will rebuild his brewing company after an outpouring of support. A lot has been said about Riley’s Brewing “rising from the...
delanonow.com
Earlimart School District announces amendment to policy for serving meals to students under National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for 2022-23 school year
Earlimart School District this week announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Programs for the 2022-2023 school year. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:. ALILA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 850 W....
thesungazette.com
Substitute job fair set up to help stem shortage
TULARE COUNTY – Substitute teachers were in short supply last year and the jury is out on whether the problem will be better, the same or worse. Fortunately the California Center on Teaching Career is hosting their virtual job fair to help connect substitutes with districts. “Districts are recruiting...
Hanford Sentinel
Charlie Abee named recipient of 2022 Excellence in Education Award
The Irrigation Association has announced that Charlie Abee, CAIS, of the College of the Sequoias, is a recipient of the 2022 Excellence in Education Award, sponsored by Hunter Industries. This award recognizes an outstanding educator who teaches irrigation, water management and/or water conservation in affiliation with a two- or four-year...
City of Hanford celebrates 131st birthday
The city of Hanford celebrated its 131st birthday on Thursday. The community gathered during the Thursday Night Market at Civic Park.
delanonow.com
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of ONE new board member to join five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District is announcing the recruitment of ONE new board member to join our five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development. NKSTHD operates under the rules and regulations of Health and Safety Code, Sections §32000-§32492 as a government non-profit, public entity, formed to...
thesungazette.com
Bob Ainley decides to run in contested Visalia council race
VISALIA – The newest candidate to toss his name into the ring for Visalia’s District 4 council seat has the most name recognition: Bob Ainley. Joining a relatively crowded field for one seat, Ainley will be running against Marie Line-Labbee, Emmanuel Hernandez Soto and Veraldo Holguin. Still the Visalia native wants to be a part of the solution for Visalia’s most pressing issues.
thesungazette.com
Farmersville Unified Board selects Santa Ana administrator as new superintendent
FARMERSVILLE – After nearly months of searching, Farmersville Unified has landed on a successor to the recently retired Dr. Paul Sevillano. The Farmersville’s school board approved the contract with Dr. Sergio Chavez at their Aug. 9 meeting after much anticipation. Dr. Chavez, currently the director of EL/bilingual programs at Santa Ana Unified School District, will begin on Sept. 1.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's 131st birthday celebrated at Thursday Night Market
After three weeks of cancellation due to heat, Hanford’s Thursday Night Market Place was back this week in ﬁne form, with a birthday party to boot. Hanford celebrated its 131st year of existence with a sing-a-long of the song "Happy Birthday" and cake for the public.
yourcentralvalley.com
The $720M Fresno State sales tax measure: where does the money go?
Fresno County voters will see a new sales tax measure on the ballot this November. This week the Fresno county supervisors approved the so-called “Fresno State Tax” to go before voters. One of the organizers of the new signature based initiative joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. Tim Orman says this new tax measure is not just about rebuilding the football stadium and answers the critics who say it’s just another GOP tax.
GV Wire
Clovis Students File Lawsuit After School Bans ‘Conservative’ Flyers
Three Clovis Community College students have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against President Lori Bennett and other administrators, alleging that their constitutional rights were violated by the removal and banning of their group’s flyers from bulletin boards inside campus buildings. The suit was filed Thursday in U.S. District...
Fresno given more than $17 million for transportation services
The US Department of Transportation has awarded more than $17 million to go toward the city's "Zero-Emission Transition Project."
