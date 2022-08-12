Read full article on original website
New Christmas tradition coming to Ditto Landing
From Dec. 2 - Dec. 31, community members will have the opportunity to buy a tree at the Tree Farm, visit the indoor holiday miniature train display at Santa's Depot, take a stroll through Christmas Card Lane, along with other activities.
Diversicare hosting Monday job fair at Huntsville Career Center
Looking for a job in the medical field? An upcoming job fair will fill open positions with Diversicare across Huntsville and Madison County.
WAFF
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As part of its year-long partnership with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen (RoS), Landers McLarty was at the soup kitchen to help serve hot lunches. Landers McLarty Subaru was at the soup kitchen serving lunch to those in need from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
100 free things to do in Huntsville this fall
Huntsville Parks and Recreation is showcasing 100 free activities to enjoy among the cooler weather and changing leaves.
Kids to Love is ‘Over the Edge’ with rappelling fundraiser
What's one way you can face your fears while simultaneously helping to improve the lives of local children? Kids to Love has the answer!
WAFF
This dental clinic offers free service for people in need
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us go to the dentist twice a year without thinking twice about it. To some people though, dental care is a luxury. That’s why the Community Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville is working to treat people for free who otherwise might not be able to afford it.
Sensory rooms provide a calming place for children in Limestone County
Students in Limestone County are back in the classroom this week. However, for some students, the lights, posters, noises and activity can be overwhelming.
Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center awaiting its fate
DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center may soon be just another part of River City history. Clarence Holmes, a lifelong Decatur resident, says, "When it opened, we played morning, noon and night every day. That was a great group of people that came down to play all the time. All the staff was great." Holmes was born and raised in Decatur and has been coming to this rec center since he was 12 years old. He's now 67.
WAAY-TV
Mixed opinions among parents regarding new CDC school guidelines
Kids exposed to COVID can now stay in the classroom without getting tested. It's one of the major changes the CDC made earlier this week when updating their COVID guidelines. There are some mixed opinions among parents on the new CDC guidelines. While some parents are thankful things are moving...
NOW HIRING: Athens Buc-ee’s location now accepting applications
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama is now accepting applications!
WAAY-TV
Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville
Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
COL James Welch: Army recruiting issues are temporary
Several stories are out there - the U.S. military is having issues recruiting new service members.
Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
Huntsville Restaurant Week begins with some big flavor
From historic city favorites to up-and-coming establishments, over 70 eateries are participating in Huntsville Restaurant Week.
Hartselle Police Department hosting silent auction for injured Sergeant
Hartselle Police Department is hosting a silent auction on August 13 to raise money for an injured officer.
WAFF
“This Summit’s purpose is to provide them with a pathway” - Athens State’s “Men of Kinnis” program looks to add more male minority educators to classrooms
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday morning marked the beginning of a journey for many men of color at Athens State. Catherine Wehlburg, the Provost for the College of Education at the university says they’re able to bring in historically underrepresented people into their College. “It changes how we look at things, how we talk about things, and I think that makes a huge impact,” she says.
Thirsty Turtle, iconic Huntsville dive bar, closes; owner says temporary
It was a packed house Wednesday night at The Thirsty Turtle. Word had gotten out among regulars here and friends of the staff this beloved, long-running dive-bar was closing down, effective last night. Deanna Wolf, daughter of Marilyn VerMeer, the bar’s long-time owner who died recently at age 73, tells AL.com the closure is temporary.
Huntsville City Schools clarifies policy against guns in schools
Students in Huntsville are back in class, and across the country student safety remains a concern for parents dropping their kids off for the day.
WAAY-TV
Iconic Huntsville hardware store closing after nearly 100 years
A Huntsville staple for nearly a century is closing its doors for good. The manager of Lewter Hardware Company announced the store will be shutting down in just a few months, leaving behind an iconic landmark in downtown Huntsville with nearly one hundred years of hardware history. "94 years, same...
