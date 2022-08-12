Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle. Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from...
foxlexington.com
1 man shot in Lexington, injury not life-threatening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to shots fired on Saturday. At around 10:42 p.m., officials told FOX 56 that they found an adult male suffering from what they have been told is a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There are currently no suspects as this incident remains under...
WTVQ
Man seriously injured in early morning crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an accident Monday morning. According to Lexington Police, an adult man was hit just at 5:53 AM between North Broadway and West Loudon Avenue. Police say he was struck by a silver passenger car traveling...
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate 2nd Saturday night shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a 2nd shooting that happened on Saturday night. On August 13, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man...
foxlexington.com
19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
foxlexington.com
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
WKYT 27
Two killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
WTVQ
Lexington Police on scene of shooting on Centre Parkway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a report of a person shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police say...
WKYT 27
Gas leak at Georgetown Toyota
Kentucky National Guard rescues in eastern Ky. LexArts said more Horse Mania horses were vandalized. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery. Updated: May. 3, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT. Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery.
WKYT 27
Lexington Police search for suspect in homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night. LPD says that they responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. along the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Police say that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim, 19-year-old Demetrius A. Shelton Jr.,...
WTVQ
UPDATE: Man dies after being shot on Centre Parkway Saturday night
UPDATE: (08/14/22) LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man shot Saturday night on Centre Parkway has died, according to Lexington Police. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man as 19-year-old Demetrius A. Shelton Jr. —- LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (08/13/22) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded...
WKYT 27
Suspect in custody after car hit with gunfire in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another shooting in downtown Lexington—this time in broad daylight. Police say 18-year-old J’Lynn Hersey was taken into custody Friday and is facing three counts of wanton endangerment and fleeing. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants. Witnesses said the gunfire started at East Short...
foxlexington.com
Homes damaged, 1 injured in overnight Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was injured in the reported shooting on Nickwood Trail. The Lexington Police Department was dispatched to the area around 9 p.m. There, they said they found multiple homes and vehicles shot, and one person shot. Police said the victim was taken to...
WKYT 27
WATCH | City leaders in Lexington working to reduce gun violence amongst young people
WATCH | Some Ky. attorneys providing free legal help to flood victims being denied by FEMA. So far FEMA has approved $36 million in assistance for those impacted by the floods, but for those who were denied,. WATCH | Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing.
WKYT 27
3 people arrested in connection with downtown Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown Lexington. The shooting happened early in the morning on July 31 in the 100 block of West Main Street. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
WKYT 27
VIDEO: WKYT viewer captures fire at vacant house on camera
WATCH | Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. WATCH | EKU’s SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding. Updated: 18 hours ago. Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood. WATCH |...
WKYT 27
City leaders in Lexington working to reduce gun violence amongst young people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite two shootings over the weekend, one in which a 19-year-old was killed, the other an 18-year-old was arrested, One Lexington leaders do say gun violence impacting youth and young adults is actually down from last year. And in some areas, by a significant amount. “Socialization...
WKYT 27
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital after a chemical accident Monday morning. Scott County Emergency Management says there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the “paint two” area of the plant. That caused a release of some sort of gas.
WKYT 27
Several Arby’s restaurants in central Ky. raising money for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you eat at Arby’s in Lexington or Winchester Monday, all the sales will be going toward eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. The Arby’s drive-thru line continued to grow throughout the day. The people said there was no better way to spend their day than to help eastern Kentucky.
foxlexington.com
Man wanted for wanton endangerment of a police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for wanton endangerment on a police officer, among a long list of other charges, is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Guy House. The 47-year-old has a long list of charges that include wanton endangerment, automobile theft, fleeing and evading, felon in possession of a handgun, and receiving stolen property over $10,000.
