Game of Thrones fans, your prayers have been answered: On Aug. 21, HBO will premiere the series’ first spinoff, titled House of the Dragon. There’s no Jon Snow or Cersei Lannister or Dothraki here (that we know of), however. Instead, this new drama series focuses on the House Targaryen, from which the Mad Queen Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is descended. Because the series is set two centuries prior to the events of the first episode of Game of Thrones, you don’t necessarily need to watch the latter to enjoy the new series. (Hell, you could watch House of the Dragon and...

TV SERIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO