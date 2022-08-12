ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat

Tyler singer-songwriter talks Josie Music Awards nominations. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - West Oak Property Development recently announced the implementation of their Phase 2 development, The West Oak Villages apartment complex, for downtown Tyler’s revitalization. The West Oak Villages bills itself as downtown Tyler’s first luxury apartment complex, featuring amenities like a 2nd story pool and lounge...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Champions for Children supports Smith County teachers, students

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Champions for Children is the only non-profit agency in Smith county whose primary focus is early childhood development. Executive Director Andria Horton said, “we really envision a community and are working towards a community where every child has at least one nurturing caregiver.”. Horton said...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital. Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Puppy found tied up in Pittsburg garbage can

Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges. Updated: 4 hours
PITTSBURG, TX
KLTV

Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reports a fugitive who escaped the Rains County jail was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers at approximately 5 p.m. Sean Douglas Alsip, 30, escaped Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, Alsip was transferred to the Rains County...
RAINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler singer-songwriter talks Josie Music Awards nominations

Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. "They felt compelled by a desire to not only preserve African American history, but to provide a place for the community to view their history," said Mckeller.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Morris Street shooting death stemmed from pool hall argument

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Tyler Police Department say that a deadly shooting on Morris Street stemmed from an argument two men had earlier in the day. Frederick Leon Harvey is charged with murder in the shooting death of Horatio Williams on Monday afternoon around 3:14 p.m. in the 900 block of Morris Street in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Texas sports officials combat fan abuse with new ‘three strike’ policy

Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement "Home Sweet Texas," at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a Friday morning crash on the Carthage loop. Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest loop just north of Dixie Lake Road. Officers arrived on scene and found an overturned half-ton pickup truck....
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Gregg County cancels jury duty next week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Jury duty in Gregg County is cancelled for the week of Aug. 15, according to an announcement from the District Clerk’s Office. The district courts were able to clear their docket of all trials, so District Clerk Trey Hattaway says “anyone with a summons dated Monday, August 15, 2022 is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve.”
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler pastor and former high school coach accused of stealing from an elderly couple pleaded guilty Friday afternoon. Rev. Jerome Milton of the Open Door Bible Church was given a sentence of 10 years probation and will also serve 180 days in the Smith County Jail.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Houston County man guilty in solicitation of murder plot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grapeland man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to murder for hire today before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. According to the indictment, on Feb. 9,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Marlin high school athlete makes it to national competition

Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement "Home Sweet Texas," at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards.
TYLER, TX
