Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler Texas
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat
House of Hope currently houses four women with extreme mental issues and is trying to find any agency or social service that will step in. Tyler singer-songwriter talks Josie Music Awards nominations. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist...
KLTV
Texas African American Museum reopens after completing phase 1 renovations
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. “I would easily attribute 7 to 8 percent of our increases are due to inflation. Because goods and services...
KLTV
Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - West Oak Property Development recently announced the implementation of their Phase 2 development, The West Oak Villages apartment complex, for downtown Tyler’s revitalization. The West Oak Villages bills itself as downtown Tyler’s first luxury apartment complex, featuring amenities like a 2nd story pool and lounge...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview womens’ crisis shelter director discusses challenge of helping mentally ill
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The debate about what can be done to recognize and treat mental illness across the country and East Texas continues to be one without an answer. But the issue has come to the forefront at a Longview women’s shelter. As construction goes on at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Champions for Children supports Smith County teachers, students
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Champions for Children is the only non-profit agency in Smith county whose primary focus is early childhood development. Executive Director Andria Horton said, “we really envision a community and are working towards a community where every child has at least one nurturing caregiver.”. Horton said...
KLTV
Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital. Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said...
KLTV
Puppy found tied up in Pittsburg garbage can
“33 items were taken from the former president’s residence during this search warrant,” Decker said. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares about the city’s reported increase in sales tax revenue. Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges. Updated: 4 hours...
KLTV
Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reports a fugitive who escaped the Rains County jail was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers at approximately 5 p.m. Sean Douglas Alsip, 30, escaped Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, Alsip was transferred to the Rains County...
RELATED PEOPLE
KLTV
Tyler singer-songwriter talks Josie Music Awards nominations
Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to not only preserve African American history, but to provide a place for the community to view their history,” said Mckeller. “I would easily attribute 7 to 8 percent of our...
KLTV
Affidavit: Morris Street shooting death stemmed from pool hall argument
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Tyler Police Department say that a deadly shooting on Morris Street stemmed from an argument two men had earlier in the day. Frederick Leon Harvey is charged with murder in the shooting death of Horatio Williams on Monday afternoon around 3:14 p.m. in the 900 block of Morris Street in Tyler.
KLTV
Texas sports officials combat fan abuse with new ‘three strike’ policy
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. |. Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to...
KLTV
1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a Friday morning crash on the Carthage loop. Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest loop just north of Dixie Lake Road. Officers arrived on scene and found an overturned half-ton pickup truck....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Gregg County cancels jury duty next week
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Jury duty in Gregg County is cancelled for the week of Aug. 15, according to an announcement from the District Clerk’s Office. The district courts were able to clear their docket of all trials, so District Clerk Trey Hattaway says “anyone with a summons dated Monday, August 15, 2022 is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve.”
KLTV
Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler pastor and former high school coach accused of stealing from an elderly couple pleaded guilty Friday afternoon. Rev. Jerome Milton of the Open Door Bible Church was given a sentence of 10 years probation and will also serve 180 days in the Smith County Jail.
KLTV
Houston County man guilty in solicitation of murder plot
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grapeland man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to murder for hire today before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. According to the indictment, on Feb. 9,...
KLTV
Marlin high school athlete makes it to national competition
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. |. Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
UT Tyler Lady Patriots volleyball counting on experience, chemistry in new season
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Not only is your football team working out and practicing for the new season. So are our area volleyball teams at the Herrington Center on the campus of UT Tyler, The Lady Patriots prepare for their first encounter on August 26. They’ll open at home hosting...
Comments / 0