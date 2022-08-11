Read full article on original website
UK: VW ID.3 owner drives Tesla Model 3 Performance for first time
YouTube influencer EV Driver has owned a Volkswagen ID.3 electric car for about a year and a half. EV Driver's real name is Alex Gillon, and he covers racing content related to F1 gaming, so we were definitely interested in getting his take on the Tesla Model 3 Performance for a number of reasons.
UK: Can Porsche 911 Turbo S catch up to 918 Spyder in a drag race?
Certified car nuts are definitely no strangers to the Porsche 918 Spyder. The limited-run nameplate was introduced by the German automaker as its hypercar, shocking the industry with outstanding numbers that were nothing to scoff at during the time of its release. What's even more shocking was its pricing, which was over £650,000 then but has increased to over a million at this time due to the car's rarity.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV rendering shows future EV flagship
Mercedes-Benz has already confirmed that it plans to put Maybach badges on some of its most exclusive EQ electric vehicles, and the most opulent and expensive of them all will probably be the version based on the EQS SUV unveiled in mid-April. This is the EQS for buyers who want to look down at other motorists and they will certainly be able to do that if their flashy two-tone SUV is adorned with Maybach logos.
UK: Arrival going all-in on van but will build only 20 units in 2022
Arrival has confirmed it will focus all its efforts on the launch of the Van project, putting its Bus project (and likely the Car too) on hold until it raises more capital. In its Q2 2022 financial results report, the startup said it has made "recent strategic decisions" that will allow it to start production of the Arrival Van this quarter in Bicester, UK, deliver the first vehicles to UPS this year and start production in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2023 at an optimised factory. The start of US production was initially forecast for Q3 2022.
Strange BMW 3 Series E30 Touring caught with adorable matching trailer
It's no secret that we love estates here in Motor1. And if you ask us, one of the most endearing estates ever made was the BMW 3 Series E30 – the first 3er to get the body type. But what's better than an E30 Touring? An E30 Touring with a matching trailer, of course.
Aston Martin: CFD data shows F1 rear wing does not hurt rules intent
Aston Martin says simulation data it gave to the FIA proved that its radical rear wing idea did not scupper the intent of Formula 1's 2023 rules to improve racing. The Silverstone-based squad caused a stir at the Hungarian Grand Prix when its AMR22 appeared fitted with a unique solution on the rear wing endplate.
2023 Honda Civic Type R with OEM accessories gets walkaround treatment
With the new Civic Type R, Honda is waving goodbye to the wild styling of its predecessor by largely doing away with the fake vents and ultra-aggressive design. That's both good and bad news as some will appreciate the significantly toned-down look while others would've preferred the hardcore styling of the FK8 to evolve. Even when fitted with the Honda Access upgrades, the revamped CTR still looks relatively tame compared to its predecessor.
2024 Kia Sorento facelift rendered to imagine fresh look
The current generation of the Kia Sorento debuted in 2020 and went on sale in the United States for the 2022 model year. Despite the model still feeling so new, a refresh is on the way. This rendering from Kolesa imagines how the crossover's updated face might look. The two...
New Land Rover Defender ends up on a tow truck... in Lego form
They say that 90 percent of Land Rovers ever made are still on the road today; the other 10 percent reached their destinations, probably on a breakdown lorry. That jest has been around since time immemorial, which says something about Land Rover's reputation. A video from YouTube aims to represent that joke, featuring a new Land Rover Defender that's being carried by a flatbed tow truck. Both in Lego form, of course.
Strength test shows how carbon fibre compares to steel, other metals
Here's something a little different from the normal automotive content we deliver. You won't find any screaming supercars or rugged off-roaders in the above video, but you will see some often-touted materials used throughout the auto industry subjected to extreme pressures. Carbon fibre is among them, and we know how manufacturers love to brag about using it. How does it handle the unrelenting force of a hydraulic press?
Nico Rosberg takes Mate Rimac for a drive in the first production Nevera
With 2,000 bhp from the Rimac Nevera’s four individual motors under your right foot, restraint is a must, especially when it’s your first time behind the wheel. That’s what Rimac Automobili founder Mate Rimac told former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosbergo who became the first person to take delivery of a Nevera.
Fully Charged checks out Aptera, drives the three-wheeler solar EV
We’re all quite intrigued to see how Aptera’s story unfolds, as the startup gets ever closer to the market launch of its first solar electric vehicle, which holds a lot of potential, especially for the price they plan to sell it at. The Fully Charged Show’s Jack Scarlett travelled to Southern California to check out and drive the Alpha version of Aptera’s first offering, and he seems blown away by what it promises.
Team reports Formula Regional car stolen
Evans GP is run by expat Australian Josh Evans and fields a number of cars in the Formula Regional Asian Championship. According to the squad one of its Tatuus open-wheelers has recently been stolen and is believed to be in Germany. Motorsport.com understands the car was shipped back to Europe...
