Janet Foster
2d ago

Not acceptable.Too many crashes.I came to live in Texas from UK 16yrs ago and the Texan driver,there are some exceptions , are the some of the worst drivers we have ever seen.I spent 15 yrs , 5 days a week on our freeways in England and if I saw 3 accidents a year that was my lot.The people here have NOT been taught to drive properly and are responsible for so many unncessary deaths.Do somethi,ng about it!W e take our life in our hands every time we go out!Our motto is, Don't expect the drivers to do the right thing,expect them to do the wrong thing and be prepared!Because we practice that,we have been saved from disaster many times!

Dad
2d ago

Big Rigs need their own highways. Don’t know if this was any of the cause or effect but just a simple blow out can cause catastrophic damage to Human Life. 🙏

Guest
1d ago

Everyone is responsible for themself. You put the blame on almost all Texans. Without factoring in age, where they predominantly drive or how long they have lived in Texas. Do some math before you bring the UK stuff into this America.

