Rep. Rob Wittman focused on rural healthcare?Watchful EyeMiddlesex County, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
Amtrak service between Hampton Roads and Washington DC has expandedWatchful EyeNorfolk, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton remains hungry after 11-win season
No one needs to tell Hampton first-year coach Steve Sciullo about the importance of an offensive line. The former NFL lineman knows the front five is the anchor of any offense. “It’s super important,” Sciullo said, “for those guys to jell.”. Hampton enters the 2022 season with...
13newsnow.com
ODU linebacker Ryan Henry has come a long way from not even playing high school football
NORFOLK, Va. — Is experience really everything? Well, that doesn't seem to be the case for ODU linebacker, Ryan Henry. There’s no doubt the Monarchs are motivated to prove themselves as members of a new conference this season, but there’s a different sort of fire lit under Henry, who began his football career later than most.
Hundreds of runners take over Old Dominion University for Big Blue 5K
NORFOLK, Va. — Running onto Kornblau Field at Old Dominion University’s S.B. Ballard Stadium is usually reserved for ODU’s football players. But Saturday morning, hundreds of people crossed the 50 yard line to finish the Big Blue 5K, and the weather couldn’t have been better. “Unbelievable!"...
13newsnow.com
Landstown High School in Virginia Beach hosts 'Back-to-School Care Fair'
Students got free haircuts, vision and posture screenings, and free backpacks. The event also offered a vaccination clinic and physical exams.
ODU football’s offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude resigns 3 weeks before season opener
ODU football's offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude has resigned ahead of the team's season opener.
Gloucester first responder wins $1 million playing Virginia Lottery
Duane McFarland was playing Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life game online and let the computer generate a set of six random numbers. Duane's numbers matched the first five winning numbers, earning him the game's second prize -- the choice of $1,000 a week for life or a one-time payment of $1 million.
Hampton City Schools finding success with pop-up hiring events
Hampton City Schools employees set up outside West Hampton Community Center on Saturday in an effort to recruit ahead of the new school year.
Actors Wanted For Maryland Baseball Movie Dubbed 'Field Of Dreams' Reborn
If you reboot it, they will come. Producers are seeking a few good men (and women) to "go the distance" as they cast a film set in Maryland that has been dubbed a “‘Field of Dreams’ for a new generation.”. “Phoenix Reborn” is set in Maryland in...
cbs17
Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
Chesapeake City Public Schools expands virtual academy for new school year
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Just like the pandemic, virtual learning has developed and changed over the course of the last two years. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders with Chesapeake Public Schools offered hybrid learning. “The number of students requesting virtual really cut back quite a bit in...
WTOP
Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month. Henrico County Police say Zhykierra Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.
Hudson the Labrador puppy will train with ODU football until he goes to live with a veteran
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion University football program is gaining an adorable new friend, and helping veterans while they're at it. He's sleepy, tumbly, and covered in soft fur. His jersey number is "1/2." Hudson, a 9-week-old yellow Labrador, is going to be socialized with the team for...
Local organization gives $500 grants to local kids with businesses
NORFOLK, Va. — Business owners spent time after school and got help shopping from their parents to prepare to set up their tables Saturday morning at the Chesapeake Conference Center for the 2022 Kidpreneur Expo. The Bennett Center put on its second annual expo to highlight and support youth...
Family, friends search again for missing Norfolk teen Kadence Morrell on Saturday
Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her.
Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
Actress Denise Dowse dies at 64 after contracting viral meningitis
Veteran Hollywood actress and Norfolk State University alumna Denise Dowse has died at age 64 after battling viral meningitis.
William & Mary senior fatally shot in Henrico County
On August 5, Zhykierra Zhane Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire. Police tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, WTVR reports.
City Cruises operations restart in Norfolk with inaugural sailing of Spirit of Mount Vernon
NORFOLK, Va. — The Spirit of Mount Vernon is keeping a beloved tradition alive in Norfolk. Friday night, the ship is setting sail for the first time and taking over for the Spirit of Norfolk. For more than 40 years, the Spirit of Norfolk cruise made its mark on...
Teacher Shortage: How Suffolk is working to manage the problem
SUFFOLK, Va. — Students are heading back to the classroom soon, but there’s one problem: There are not enough teachers. It’s a problem school divisions are dealing with across Hampton Roads. Thursday night, the Suffolk School Board discussed ways to solve the issue. "The shortage is all...
North Landing Bridge to close for several days amid repair
The North Landing Bridge in Virginia Beach will be closed for repair.
