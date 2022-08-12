Read full article on original website
VH Musik 37
5d ago
Wow man elaw been a help to this community for years and a radio DJ forever even now so I’m grateful for you and your life brother
Quintaveous Robinson
5d ago
Elaw you raised me from Music City always treated me as a lil brother I salute 🫡 you and your concern about our communities
Dorothy Cook
5d ago
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💖💖💖💖💖. Praise the Lord. God bless you and keep you. You are a living testimony. Give God the Glory. Amen.
