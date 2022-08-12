ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry, Prince William Allegedly Don't Have A Chance To Reconcile In The U.S.: Here's Why

Royal experts claim Prince Harry and Prince William won't meet at the latter's scheduled visit to the U.S. for the second annual Earthshot Prize Ceremony at the JFK Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, in December. Some believe this event may help the two princes reconcile, but it may be far from happening.

Prince Harry and Prince WilliamReuters

Royal editor Chris Ship claimed Prince William might never visit his brother when he goes to the U.S. later this year. Alternatively, Prince Harry may not travel to Boston to see his sibling.

Ship revealed, via Mirror, that the Cambridges would be in Boston due to the link between Earthshot and Moonshot. As they will be both in the U.S. and the Sussexes now live in the country, too, there are theories that they may meet and see each other.

