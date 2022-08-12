ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Five more fall camp takeaways through eight practices

Oregon's first scrimmage has come and gone. It's passing brings the Ducks to their second off-day of fall camp. The team will now spend Sunday reflecting on the scrimmage. They'll carve up the tape and come away with a laundry list of items to focus on next week. The next...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

The End Zone Fade: Oregon Can Run It Now!

Duck fans, I’m sick of getting beat by the Stanford Endzone Fade play. Has there been a game in the last decade (besides the Ducks’ 21-6 win in 2019) in which Stanford hasn’t scored at least one touchdown on the Endzone Fade?. Does last year’s 4th down...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: An Alpha is emerging on defense at defensive line

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke with the media on Friday after Oregon's seventh fall camp practice of the year, and he opened up about the progress being made in the trenches. Plus how the Ducks see the defense's alpha start to emerge from his position group. Sign up...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Lanning says no separation in quarterback competition

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon football held its first fall camp scrimmage at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Head coach Dan Lanning said the offense won the early part of the scrimmage with the defense shining late. Lanning also said there is no separation at the quarterback competition amongst Bo Nix, Ty...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon

San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Calcium distribution is key in preventing tomato blossom end rot: Ask an expert

Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
CORVALLIS, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Team advances to Little League World Series after brutal call

Washington advanced to the Little League World Series with a walk-off win over Oregon on Thursday, but the ending of the game was an umpiring disaster. Washington had a runner on first with one out in the bottom of the 7th inning when Braydon Rudolph chopped a ball down the third base line. The third base umpire clearly held his arms up to indicate that the ball went foul, but the play continued. Ezra Seitz scored all the way from first.
EUGENE, OR
travelswithelle.com

18 Awesome Day Trips From Eugene, OR

Eugene is located in the heart of Oregon and is surrounded by beautiful scenery, making it the perfect place to explore the great outdoors as well as take in the charming little towns that surround the area. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, there’s no shortage of great day...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?

Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
CORVALLIS, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
OAKRIDGE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND

The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
ROSEBURG, OR
WWEEK

Arcimoto Founder Demoted Following Drunken Driving Arrest Astride Three-Wheeler

Mark Frohnmayer, founder of Eugene electric vehicle company Arcimoto, has been demoted following his arrest for drunken driving a three-wheeled motor vehicle last month. Frohnmayer, 48, was driving a vehicle similar, if not identical, to the electric three-wheeler that made him famous—and, briefly, one of Oregon’s richest residents. The Oregonian broke the story on Friday.
EUGENE, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver attorney Angus Lee part of legal team in lawsuit against University of Oregon DEI officer for blocking critic on Twitter

When government creates public forums for speech, the First Amendment applies. Vancouver attorney D. Angus Lee, of the Angus Lee Law Firm, PLLC., is part of a legal team representing Oregon resident and Portland State University Professor Bruce Gilley who filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday (Aug. 11) against an officer in the University of Oregon’s Division of Equity and Inclusion for blocking him from the division’s official Twitter account.
VANCOUVER, WA
