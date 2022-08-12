Read full article on original website
Five more fall camp takeaways through eight practices
Oregon's first scrimmage has come and gone. It's passing brings the Ducks to their second off-day of fall camp. The team will now spend Sunday reflecting on the scrimmage. They'll carve up the tape and come away with a laundry list of items to focus on next week. The next...
fishduck.com
The End Zone Fade: Oregon Can Run It Now!
Duck fans, I’m sick of getting beat by the Stanford Endzone Fade play. Has there been a game in the last decade (besides the Ducks’ 21-6 win in 2019) in which Stanford hasn’t scored at least one touchdown on the Endzone Fade?. Does last year’s 4th down...
Oregon State’s defense pitches a touchdown shutout during Saturday’s 2-hour scrimmage
There were no scoreboards or fans. But it was clear the first formal scrimmage of Oregon State’s preseason camp was won by the defense. After two hours of scrimmaging Saturday, there were no offensive touchdowns. Now, some caveats. The No. 1 offense played only three series. There was no...
WATCH: An Alpha is emerging on defense at defensive line
Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke with the media on Friday after Oregon's seventh fall camp practice of the year, and he opened up about the progress being made in the trenches. Plus how the Ducks see the defense's alpha start to emerge from his position group. Sign up...
kezi.com
Lanning says no separation in quarterback competition
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon football held its first fall camp scrimmage at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Head coach Dan Lanning said the offense won the early part of the scrimmage with the defense shining late. Lanning also said there is no separation at the quarterback competition amongst Bo Nix, Ty...
Dam Podcast: Fall Camp, The Pac-12, and More with Trevor Denton
This week’s episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Sunday, August 14th at 5:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app.
LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
Sports Edge: Williamsport needs to do the right thing for a Little League controversy
Something happened at the end of an Oregon-Washington game that leaves a very bitter taste in my mouth - I’ve seen some screwy endings, but I am waiting for someone from Little League in Williamsport to explain what happened.
Oregon Ducks targeting son of NBA star as next piece to historic recruiting class
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has assembled arguably the best recruiting class in program history. But Dana Altman isn't finished. So far, Oregon's three-man class consists of Montverde Academy five-star power forward Kwame Evans Jr., the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, AZ Compass Prep ...
Calcium distribution is key in preventing tomato blossom end rot: Ask an expert
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Team advances to Little League World Series after brutal call
Washington advanced to the Little League World Series with a walk-off win over Oregon on Thursday, but the ending of the game was an umpiring disaster. Washington had a runner on first with one out in the bottom of the 7th inning when Braydon Rudolph chopped a ball down the third base line. The third base umpire clearly held his arms up to indicate that the ball went foul, but the play continued. Ezra Seitz scored all the way from first.
kezi.com
Two Eugene teens take home the gold in World Junior Ultimate Championship
Eugene teen recalls taking home gold in World Junior Ultimate Frisbee Championship. O'Brien is one of the 24 male athletes who represented Team USA. The games started on Aug. 6, and the finals wrapped up on Aug. 13.
travelswithelle.com
18 Awesome Day Trips From Eugene, OR
Eugene is located in the heart of Oregon and is surrounded by beautiful scenery, making it the perfect place to explore the great outdoors as well as take in the charming little towns that surround the area. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, there’s no shortage of great day...
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
PSU professor critical of equity initiatives sues to force UO equity Twitter account to unblock him
Portland State University political science professor Bruce Gilley, with backing from a national free speech group, has sued the person who ran the Twitter account of the University of Oregon’s Division of Equity and Inclusion to unblock him from seeing or responding to the account’s posts. The public...
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
WWEEK
Arcimoto Founder Demoted Following Drunken Driving Arrest Astride Three-Wheeler
Mark Frohnmayer, founder of Eugene electric vehicle company Arcimoto, has been demoted following his arrest for drunken driving a three-wheeled motor vehicle last month. Frohnmayer, 48, was driving a vehicle similar, if not identical, to the electric three-wheeler that made him famous—and, briefly, one of Oregon’s richest residents. The Oregonian broke the story on Friday.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver attorney Angus Lee part of legal team in lawsuit against University of Oregon DEI officer for blocking critic on Twitter
When government creates public forums for speech, the First Amendment applies. Vancouver attorney D. Angus Lee, of the Angus Lee Law Firm, PLLC., is part of a legal team representing Oregon resident and Portland State University Professor Bruce Gilley who filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday (Aug. 11) against an officer in the University of Oregon’s Division of Equity and Inclusion for blocking him from the division’s official Twitter account.
247Sports
