onscene.tv
Man Killed In Awful Physical Rescue Crash | Los Angeles
08.11.2022 | 9:52 PM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to a reported traffic accident. When they arrived the found a solo vehicle in the rear of a parked Flatbed Truck. One male victim was trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to get the victim, but he was beyond medical help. LAFD Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Currently it is unknown if the victim was the passenger or the driver. No other injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
BET
Every Victim In The Deadly Windsor Hills Intersection Crash Has Been Identified
Each person involved in the fiery, multi-vehicle collision at a Windsor Hills, California intersection earlier this month have been identified with the final two names being released to the public. According to NBC Los Angeles, 38-year-old Lynette Noble and 43-year-old Natesha Lewis were killed during the August 4 crash when...
Coroner identifies 17-year-old victim of fatal stabbing in East LA
A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent fatal stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene. Deputies responded to the...
foxla.com
Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
LAPD Ends Investigation Into Fatal Anne Heche Crash
Los Angeles police have officially ended their investigation into the crash that resulted in the death of actress Anne Heche and a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Mar Vista.
easyreadernews.com
Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism
Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
Teen, 17, Identified As East LA Stabbing Victim
A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
Murder suspect killed by deputies in Antelope Valley
VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division...
signalscv.com
Van catches fire, closes McBean off ramp
A van caught fire on Interstate 5 at McBean Parkway on Sunday, causing the offramp to be closed down, according to Officer Edgar Figueroa with the California Highway Patrol. Figueroa said the driver was able to escape the van and did not sustain any injuries. The McBean Parkway off-ramp on the northbound side was closed and CHP officers were “still on a holding pattern.” No SIG alert has been issued at the time of this publication.
Police no longer investigating the Anne Heche car crash
The Los Angeles Police Department is no longer investigating the car crash that left actor Anne Heche legally brain dead, according to a statement shared with NBC News. "As of today there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case," the statement reads. "Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration."
foxla.com
Elderly man found dead in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine
A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said.
Canyon News
One Person Dies At Malibu Creek State Park
MALIBU—A person died in a reservoir located at Malibu Creek State park on Thursday, August 11, around 3:00 p.m. that day. Rescue teams arrived around 2:50 p.m. and were able to pull a person out from the water. Later, that same rescue victim succumbed to the injuries incurred and died.
Girl, 16, Goes Missing in East Los Angeles
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sunday circulated a photo of a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles.
paininthepass.info
Man Killed In I-15 Crash Identified
BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver 24-year-old Los Angeles man was killed in a crash on Interstate 15 near the town of Baker has been identified as Joey Dee Hagedorn. The crash took place shortly after 5:30am August 6, 2022 near mile marker 148, near Halloran Springs Road, in the northbound lanes, California Highway Patrol said.
Downey PD arrest suspect seen firing gun shots into air
Authorities arrested a man who was firing off gunshots Saturday in Downey. No injuries were reported but Downey Police Department officers arrested the man outside a Tacos Gavilan restaurant located on the 7940 block of East Florence Avenue, near Paramount Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what direction the man was shooting or what kind of gun he was using.The suspect's motive is also unclear at this moment.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in multi-vehicle freeway on Southland freeway
IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were...
3 armed suspects break into Sherman Oaks home, still at large
Three armed suspects are on the loose after breaking into a home in Sherman Oaks Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive in Sherman Oaks. Police said a homeowner locked himself inside a bedroom, where he retrieved a weapon and opened fire on the home invaders through a door. Officers arrived with guns drawn, searched the home and did not find any suspects. There were no reports of any injuries. The suspects were still on the loose as of 8:17 a.m. Saturday. They fled armed with handguns, police added.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
NBC News
