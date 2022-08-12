08.11.2022 | 9:52 PM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to a reported traffic accident. When they arrived the found a solo vehicle in the rear of a parked Flatbed Truck. One male victim was trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to get the victim, but he was beyond medical help. LAFD Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Currently it is unknown if the victim was the passenger or the driver. No other injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO