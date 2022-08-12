ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Doc Shoots Down Comparisons Between 2022 Team & 'magical' 2017 Squad

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't believe that his 2022 squad should be compared to the historic 2017 team.

The Dodgers have been an absolute tear since the first of July after an up-and-down June. After taking both games against the Twins at Dodger Stadium earlier this week, the Dodgers have now won ten-straight games, including sweeps of the Giants Padres.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Some Dodgers fans are starting to draw comparisons between the 2022 juggernaut and the 2017 squad that went on an improbable 43-7 run en route to the franchise's first 100-win season since 1974.

Manager Dave Roberts explained that this season, is a little bit different.

“No, it doesn’t. It’s different in the sense that I think that run was magical in that we came from behind late a lot. It was magical stuff late."

Roberts noted how the Dodgers, unlike 2017, have been a dominant force for much of the 2022 season.

“We’ve done that here in this five-week stretch, but for the most part, we’ve just kind of taken leads and kept them, or regained a lead in the middle innings. There’s not as much dramatics as there was in ’17. That ’17 run was pretty special, but we’re on our way.”

The 2022 Dodgers currently own the best record in baseball (77-33) and are on pace for franchise record 113 wins. Roberts' 2021 and 2019 teams are tied for the record currently with 106 regular season victories.

To Doc's point, this year's team has been more heavy weight boxer than hometown magician.

Safe to say, the Dodgers skipper would like to avoid having a 2017 September this year. In the final full month of the season, LA lost 11 straight games and including the last five games of August, lost 15 of 16 games.

The 2022 Dodgers are simply different than the 2017 squad and if fans don't believe it, ask the man who was at the wheel for both experiences.

