Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arrest made in connection to Bessemer shooting
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the Bessemer shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday night. According to Chief Michael Roper, on Aug. 10, officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but it fled towards Birmingham and stopped in the area of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and Appalachee Street. […]
Suspect arrested in connection to Birmingham double homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released updates pertaining to a homicide investigation that occurred Thursday night. At approximately 10:40 p.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and entered a private residence when they discovered […]
Clanton Police searching for man with warrants who fled away from scene
CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Clanton Police are searching for a man who fled away from officers on foot Saturday afternoon. According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene. Mctigue also known […]
Suspect charged with capital murder in fatal shooting of 22-year-old in Hueytown
A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a young Hueytown man earlier this week. Patrick Levell Johnson, 26, of Concord, is charged with capital murder and shooting into an occupied residence. The warrant was issued on Sunday and Johnson was booked into the Jefferson County Jail just beofre 3 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Trial paused for JeffCo judge accused of disobeying state sanction
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Attorneys hit pause on Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd’s trial on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The trial was scheduled for two days but will require additional time. Todd was standing trial for reportedly violating multiple Canons of Judicial Ethics. BACKGROUND. Todd was found guilty...
Guest opinion: Distorting the truth not the Mountain Brook way and it needs to stop
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness ....” When I consider this famous passage by Charles Dickens, the upcoming municipal election in Mountain Brook immediately comes to mind. We live in an age when the politics of our nation have rarely been more toxic. And yet, in my beloved community of Mountain Brook, we have always related to each other in good faith and with mutual respect. In Mountain Brook, we choose servant leaders who are bound by an overarching aspiration for goodness, kindness and excellence in all that we seek to accomplish.
Comments / 1