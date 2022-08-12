Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Daily chances for rain this week in CNY, but the weekend is looking drier and hotter
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected Sunday was another nice weekend day in CNY. Most areas experienced a sunny blue sky in the morning with some fair weather cumulus clouds mixing in during the afternoon hours. Temperatures on Sunday managed to peak in the low 80s for places like Syracuse while other...
cnycentral.com
Nice weekend weather continues for Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- If you loved Saturday's sunny, pleasant and quiet weather then chances are you will love the weather for Sunday too. Temperatures over the past two nights ( Thursday night and Friday night) have certainly been cool for most, but felt chilly for some. Lows have ranged anywhere from...
cnycentral.com
Much needed rain returns to CNY next week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story) The latest drought monitor (which is issued weekly and came out this past...
cnycentral.com
Liverpool lemonade stand raises money for childhood cancer research for 6th year
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — A local lemonade stand came back to Center New York for its 6th year and people in the community were happy to spend money on a nice refreshing glass of lemonade because it was going to a good cause. Ava Musci is a 13-year-old who spent...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse artist's asphalt art chosen to transform City Hall plaza into community space
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the winning community artist who will help transform the former driveway in front of Syracuse City Hall into a vibrant and welcoming pedestrian plaza on Friday after encouraging neighbors to vote on their favorite asphalt art designs in July. The winning...
cnycentral.com
Teenager shot near west side of Syracuse
A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon near Syracuse's west side, according to Syracuse Police. Police found the victim near the 200 block of Finch Street around 2:47 in the afternoon. He was found with a gunshot wound in the leg. The boy was taken to Upstate Hospital for treatment. His injury is not life-threatening.
cnycentral.com
Oswego neighbors demand DSS and its commissioner be held accountable
PULASKI, N.Y. — Neighbors and Oswego County Legislators are demanding the Department of Social Services and its commissioner Stacy Alvord be held accountable for the multiple child abuse cases being swept under the rug in the county. At the County Legislator meeting on Thursday, multiple community members spoke during...
cnycentral.com
23-year-old man in critical condition after shooting
Syracuse, NY — A 23-year-old-man is in critical condition after being shot several times on Saturday on the 300 block of Richmond Avenue in Syracuse. Officers responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. where they found several shell casings. A short time later the victim arrived at Upstate...
cnycentral.com
18-year-old suspect arrested after late-night shooting on Oak Street
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police arrested 18-year-old Basim Saad in connection with a Friday night shooting on the 100 block of Oak Street in Syracuse. According to a release, two men in their 30s called authorities around 11:40 PM, after one of them was grazed by a bullet. Police arrived to find several bullet casings. While officers examined the scene, Sadd emerged from the Northside Market nearby.
