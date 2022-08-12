ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Nice weekend weather continues for Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- If you loved Saturday's sunny, pleasant and quiet weather then chances are you will love the weather for Sunday too. Temperatures over the past two nights ( Thursday night and Friday night) have certainly been cool for most, but felt chilly for some. Lows have ranged anywhere from...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Much needed rain returns to CNY next week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story) The latest drought monitor (which is issued weekly and came out this past...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

Teenager shot near west side of Syracuse

A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon near Syracuse's west side, according to Syracuse Police. Police found the victim near the 200 block of Finch Street around 2:47 in the afternoon. He was found with a gunshot wound in the leg. The boy was taken to Upstate Hospital for treatment. His injury is not life-threatening.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego neighbors demand DSS and its commissioner be held accountable

PULASKI, N.Y. — Neighbors and Oswego County Legislators are demanding the Department of Social Services and its commissioner Stacy Alvord be held accountable for the multiple child abuse cases being swept under the rug in the county. At the County Legislator meeting on Thursday, multiple community members spoke during...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

23-year-old man in critical condition after shooting

Syracuse, NY — A 23-year-old-man is in critical condition after being shot several times on Saturday on the 300 block of Richmond Avenue in Syracuse. Officers responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. where they found several shell casings. A short time later the victim arrived at Upstate...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Freshwater Fish#Lake Sturgeon#Native American
cnycentral.com

18-year-old suspect arrested after late-night shooting on Oak Street

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police arrested 18-year-old Basim Saad in connection with a Friday night shooting on the 100 block of Oak Street in Syracuse. According to a release, two men in their 30s called authorities around 11:40 PM, after one of them was grazed by a bullet. Police arrived to find several bullet casings. While officers examined the scene, Sadd emerged from the Northside Market nearby.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy