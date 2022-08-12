ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayfield, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

CONTEST: Win tickets to the Minnesota Wild home opener

ST PAUL, Minn. — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise or KARE 11 Saturday between Monday, Aug. 15 and Saturday, Aug. 20 for a chance to win tickets to the Minnesota Wild home opener!. One winner will receive a pair of tickets to the Minnesota Wild home opener game at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul on Thursday, October 13. The winner will be notified by email on Monday, Aug. 22 and have 48 hours to respond.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Bayfield, WI
97ZOK

20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa

You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Bathing#Stress Hormone#Japanese
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Minnesota To Live and Visit

Awash with loads of stunning landscapes, scenery and nature, Minnesota is a wonderful state to live in and explore with it delightfully being known as the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’. Located in the Upper Midwest alongside Lake Superior, it has everything from the teeming Twin Cities metropolitan area to much smaller towns and idyllic nature spots for you to discover.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Volunteers make a difference in St. Paul parks

ST PAUL, Minn. — The city of St. Paul needs volunteers to keep their park gardens looking great. Large gardens like the one at Mears Park, need 50 people a week. The city provides the supplies, oversight and expertise. Volunteers can take on a little... like annual planting and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meditation
KARE 11

Lakeside Guitar Festival at Como Pavillon in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — How would you like to spend your Saturday? How about listening to guitar music, sitting by a lake and consuming burgers and beer!. The Lakeside Guitar Festival is a free outdoor music festival set at the historic Como Lakeside Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. The...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Vendors, exhibitors gear up for Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS — In a little less than two weeks, the Minnesota State Fair will be bustling with fairgoers. And while the first day isn't until Aug. 26, the fairgrounds aren't empty. Saturday, dozens of local craftspeople stood in line with homemade clothing, quilts and art to showcase in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
kaxe.org

Border News: Drag Queens Raise Funds in Ely for OutFront Minnesota

Friday mornings Timberjay editor and publisher Marshall Helmberger tells us about some of the stories they covered this week. Marshall starts out with an update on the Tower Harbor town home project, which has been in the works for nearly six years, and has died due to high building costs. However, the Tower Harbor Shores has come up with a modified concept that would substitute smaller and more affordable condominiums. More on that project here.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy