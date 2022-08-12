Read full article on original website
wach.com
Cayce police trained Lexington Two staff about how to respond to an active threat
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department spent the past week training officials with Lexington School District Two to deal with an active threat scenario. MORE STORES LIKE THIS / Bond set at $500K for suspect accused of stabbing, killing man at restaurant. Cayce Police Lieutenant Jacob Harlow...
live5news.com
Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a driver died after their vehicle overturned several times Sunday in the Orangeburg area. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road. A 2009 Toyota four-door was traveling west on SC...
wach.com
Driver dead, passenger injured in Sumter County collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Sumter County. According to officials, a vehicle went off-road into a ditch and struck a tree. Lance Corporal Nick Pye says the collision happened around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at Boulevard Road near Race Track Road, about 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
swlexledger.com
Lexington County Man Sentenced to 18 years for Felony DUI Involving Death
Lexington, SC 8/13/2022 - This week, Sheldon Eugene Dubois, age 29 from Lexington County, was sentenced to eighteen (18) years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections following a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. Chief Administrative Judge Debra R. McCaslin presided over this case. Under South Carolina law, this charge is classified as a violent, serious, and a “no parole” offense. Dubois also pled guilty to an unrelated assault and battery by mob charge 3rd degree.
wach.com
Driver in Florence Co. crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist charged
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman has been charged for her reported involvement in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday night. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said they have charged Florence woman Jacqueline Williams with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with the crash in the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway which claimed the life of a Florence County paramedic and another man injured in an earlier crash.
wach.com
SC Deputies want answers for Kershaw County man who went missing four years ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case of missing 49-year-old William "Bill" Black. Black was last seen in Camden four years ago on August 18, 2018. Black is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs around 120 pounds.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: Bond denied for felony DUI suspect
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A suspect facing Felony DUI charges was denied bond Friday, say Columbia Police. According to officials, 37 year old Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death. Police say Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after a collision Thursday night. According to police, the collision happened...
Deputy struck by car in Columbia out of the hospital, recovering at home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County deputy who was injured when she was hit by a suspect's car earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Richland County deputies said late Friday that Deputy Sarah Merriman is now at home and is recovering with her K9 partner, Rudy.
wach.com
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
SC Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene
A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed when a car drove into the scene of emergency responders to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said.
counton2.com
SLED investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Thursday night. According to SLED, officers with the Eutawville Police Department officers responded to a “call for service” at an undisclosed location late Thursday night.
WIS-TV
Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two in Columbia, bond denied
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested and charged at the scene of a crash that killed two people on a moped in Columbia. CPD said bond was denied for the suspect Friday. The crash happened on Farrow Road and SC-277 on Thursday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. The crash closed the road in both directions while first responders worked to clear the scene.
Case of alleged reckless driving involving BB gun lands Sumter County man in jail
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter County man is facing numerous charges over an incident involving a truck a BB gun and miles of South Carolina highway. According to the Sumter Police Department, 50-year-old Robert Wayne Sims of Pecan Court is accused of following another driver in a pickup truck and pointing what was initially believed to be a firearm at that driver during the process on Thursday. He's also alleged to have punched the other driver's window when that car did come to a stop.
WBTV
Chester Police, Sheriff’s Office release statement about gun, gang violence
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials from the city and county of Chester came together to put out a statement against the gun violence in the area. The statement says violent crime has gone up in America and Chester County is no different. These agencies are calling on the community to...
Man arrested after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277 headed into Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men are dead and another is charged after a fatal moped collision at Farrow Road and 277 Thursday night, according to Columbia Police. Police say both 37-year-old Johnathan Gajadhar and ta moped were driving southbound on Farrow Road when Gajadhar rear-ended the moped. Both men...
One in custody after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday. Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner...
Mother stabbed estimated 10 times by son after argument over pets, authorities say
CASSATT, S.C. — The Kershaw County sheriff is sharing new details regarding an early morning stabbing that left a mother in critical condition. Sheriff Lee Boan told News19 that the stabbing followed an argument between the victim and her son, the suspect now identified as 28-year-old Drake Munger, over how he was allegedly treating the family pets.
wach.com
Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation. LOCAL FIRST | West Columbia teen reported missing. A reward...
wfxb.com
Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash
More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
wfmynews2.com
Good Samaritans save woman being attacked at a South Carolina Walgreens, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a local Walgreens store on Wednesday night. A judge has denied bond for 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis, according to the Columbia Police Department. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say Davis...
