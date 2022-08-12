ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a driver died after their vehicle overturned several times Sunday in the Orangeburg area. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road. A 2009 Toyota four-door was traveling west on SC...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Driver dead, passenger injured in Sumter County collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Sumter County. According to officials, a vehicle went off-road into a ditch and struck a tree. Lance Corporal Nick Pye says the collision happened around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at Boulevard Road near Race Track Road, about 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington County Man Sentenced to 18 years for Felony DUI Involving Death

Lexington, SC 8/13/2022 - This week, Sheldon Eugene Dubois, age 29 from Lexington County, was sentenced to eighteen (18) years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections following a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. Chief Administrative Judge Debra R. McCaslin presided over this case. Under South Carolina law, this charge is classified as a violent, serious, and a “no parole” offense. Dubois also pled guilty to an unrelated assault and battery by mob charge 3rd degree.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kershaw County, SC
Crime & Safety
Camden, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Camden, SC
County
Kershaw County, SC
wach.com

Driver in Florence Co. crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist charged

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman has been charged for her reported involvement in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday night. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said they have charged Florence woman Jacqueline Williams with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with the crash in the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway which claimed the life of a Florence County paramedic and another man injured in an earlier crash.
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: Bond denied for felony DUI suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A suspect facing Felony DUI charges was denied bond Friday, say Columbia Police. According to officials, 37 year old Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death. Police say Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after a collision Thursday night. According to police, the collision happened...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Company Walmart#Camden Police#Camden Walmart
wach.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
counton2.com

SLED investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Thursday night. According to SLED, officers with the Eutawville Police Department officers responded to a “call for service” at an undisclosed location late Thursday night.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two in Columbia, bond denied

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested and charged at the scene of a crash that killed two people on a moped in Columbia. CPD said bond was denied for the suspect Friday. The crash happened on Farrow Road and SC-277 on Thursday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. The crash closed the road in both directions while first responders worked to clear the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News19 WLTX

Case of alleged reckless driving involving BB gun lands Sumter County man in jail

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter County man is facing numerous charges over an incident involving a truck a BB gun and miles of South Carolina highway. According to the Sumter Police Department, 50-year-old Robert Wayne Sims of Pecan Court is accused of following another driver in a pickup truck and pointing what was initially believed to be a firearm at that driver during the process on Thursday. He's also alleged to have punched the other driver's window when that car did come to a stop.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation. LOCAL FIRST | West Columbia teen reported missing. A reward...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash

More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy