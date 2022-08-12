Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Much needed rain returns to CNY next week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story) The latest drought monitor (which is issued weekly and came out this past...
localsyr.com
Just a little splashing and dashing this afternoon
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Much of this week features unsettled weather at times and seasonable temperatures for mid-August standards. Find out how much rain versus dry time we will see below…. THRU MIDWEEK:. Starting today the weather will start to turn a bit unsettled thanks to an area of...
13 WHAM
Rain is on the way, but not here yet
Sunday August 14, 2022 — Clouds will increase in the upper levels of the atmosphere through the early part of the day before lower level clouds start to fill in through the afternoon as low pressure slowly dives south of the area. Residual high pressure will do enough to keep things dry through the day on Sunday.
Forecast: Cooler Now, But What About the Rest of August?
The beginning of August certainly has served up the "dog days of summer" for the Mohawk Valley with some of the hottest and most humid days we've seen in quite some time. Now, as more seasonable temperatures move into the area, what do forecasters predict for the remainder of August?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Binghamton Fire Department Reports No Injuries in Downtown Verizon Building Explosion
What could have been a catastrophic situation with an explosion at a downtown Binghamton business over the weekend remarkably ended with no injury and minimal damage. According to reports by the City of Binghamton Fire Department posted on social media, an explosion and fire Saturday afternoon, August 13 at the Verizon Building on Henry Street can be traced to a possible transformer problem in the basement of the building.
Upstate New York now infested with Spotted Lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
NewsChannel 36
Lane to Close on I-86 in Chemung County August 15
CHEMUNG, NY (WENY) -- Travelers on Interstate 86 in the town of Chemung should be aware of a lane closure that will go into effect on Monday. Beginning August 15th, westbound traffic near Exit 58 in the town of Chemung will be reduced to one lane. Road crews will be working to make bridge repairs during that time. The work is expected to last until mid-September, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
wxhc.com
Harmful Algal Blooms Found in Cayuga Lake
There have been Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) reported in some portions of Cayuga Lake in Tompkins County. Trained volunteers and local officials that monitor the lake shoreline for HABs on a weekly basis during the summer found the HABs. The Tompkins County Health Department is warning residents and visitors to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
Governor Hochul announces effort to prevent speeding
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This coming week is speed awareness week for New York State and Governor Kathy Hochul says that patrols will be escalated. During the same week last year, state law enforcement issued 23,087 speeding tickets. Initial data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research...
What’s Actually an ‘Oversized Load’ for NY State Bridge Authority?
You see the signs nearly every time you go across one of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridge, wide-loads or over-sized loads can only go across the bridges during certain times of the day, and some have to be escorted across the bridge, plus there is usually a phone number for that driver to call.
WHEC TV-10
44-foot-houseboat sinks in Webster, no one injured
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 44-foot-houseboat sunk in Lake Ontario offshore of Webster Park on Friday evening, said the U.S. Coast Guard of the Great Lakes. The Coast Guard rescued the two people on the boat and no one was injured. Both were wearing flotation devices when the boat sunk.
Take a tour with the Finger Lakes Rail Riders
PENN YAN, NY (WETM)- Family and friends are encouraged to come out and experience rail biking for themselves. The Finger Lakes Rail Riders lets you get a workout in while also learning the history of Penn Yan and the rail system. “We showcase the pristine farm lands here and the scenery,” says tour guide Dave […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Local farmers hit hard by rising inflation
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First the pandemic, now inflation hitting a 40-year high. Millions of Americans are feeling the pinch, including local farmers, often described as the backbone of America. With it being National Farmers Market Week, NewsChannel 9 stopped by one local farm to find out the challenges...
NewsChannel 36
Road and Bridge Closing in Steuben County Starting August 22nd
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Beginning August 22nd, a road and a bridge in Steuben County will both be closed for a period of time. County Route 76 in Urbana, will be closed to all traffic between Sanford Road and Greyton H. Taylor Memorial Drive Wessels Road between 7 am and 5 pm from August 22nd through August 26th.
NewsChannel 36
New York Approves Next Steps for Future Wind Farm in Steuben County
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has approved the next steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County. The state's public service commission has approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, a 242 megawatt project in the county. The filings relate to the construction of the operation and maintenance facility, as well as lighting for security.
Historic Moment: Natural gas comes to Skaneateles
January 1951, Frank Smith and John Bodecker from Associated Electric and Gas Corporation appeared before the village board of trustees to propose a franchise to deliver natural gas to village residents. The franchise would be with Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation. At that time the only gas fuel available was bottled gas (propane). Many village residents use electricity for cooking partially due to the village’s low electric rates. The board took no action on the matter pending the return of the Associated men in two months. At that time there was little demand or interest in natural gas as a fuel, but the board’s final reaction to the matter would be gauged by local interest.
Fall Foliage May Be Delayed This Year, But It’ll Be Worth the Wait
The unseasonably warm summer we've been having is expected to last into the first part of October, delaying the peak of fall foliage this year. But experts say it'll be worth the wait. The warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue into the start of autumn and AccuWeather predicts the above-average...
Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
No HABs on Canandaigua Lake
Another of the Finger Lakes is free of Harmful Algal Blooms. A Friday water quality update from the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association says that no HABs were reported on the lake. Seneca Lake has also been reported as HAB free. Isolated blooms have been spotted on Owasco, Skaneateles, Cayuga, Keuka,...
Comments / 1