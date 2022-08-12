ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:47.07

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 47.07)

Estimated jackpot: $392,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Comments / 0

