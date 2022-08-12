Read full article on original website
One person was killed and another 17 people injured when a vehicle struck a crowd gathered for a fundraiser at a Pennsylvania bar.
A shooting at a Lehigh County music festival sent patrons into a panic Saturday night as people ran for safety after witnesses say a single shot was fired.
Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night
Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...
WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
Man arrested after driving car through crowd, killing at least 1 in Pennsylvania
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A man was arrested Saturday after driving a car through a crowd, killing at least one person and injuring 17 others attending a community event in Pennsylvania, police said Sunday. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was charged with two open counts of criminal homicide and was...
1 killed, 17 injured after car strikes crowd at Pennsylvania house fire fundraiser
BERWICK, Pa. — One person was killed and 17 people were injured Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a crowd gathered in a Pennsylvania city to raise money for the victims of a house fire that killed 10 people earlier this month. Police said the suspect in the case is also responsible for the death of a woman that occurred in a nearby city shortly after the crash.
STATE POLICE: Two Confirmed Dead, 17 Injured in Berwick/Nescopeck Incidents
State Police are saying two people are confirmed dead and 17 injured after two incidents in Berwick and Nescopeck on Saturday. According to Public Information Officer Trooper Anthony Petroski, on Saturday evening, around 6:15pm, Troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks received a call to assist the Berwick Police Department with a vehicle that drove threw a crowd at the Intoxicated Department, a restaurant, on West 2nd Street in Berwick.
Bradford County, Pa. — A man punched a woman while she was driving and later lit her bed on fire, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 8. Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, of Gillett was accused of assault and recklessly endangering another person after state police in Towanda investigated the Aug. 7 incident. Pangburn allegedly assaulted the woman as they traveled to their home near the 900 block of Purcell Road in Wells Township. ...
Suspect’s mother among casualties in Nescopeck, Berwick tragedies
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County. State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, with killing two people and […]
Car ploughs into crowd killing one & injuring 17 before driver slays woman in horror scenes at Pennsylvania benefit
AT least one person has died and 17 have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of people gathered to honor victims of a fatal fire. Cops allege the suspect rammed into a group of people in Berwick, Pennsylvania, before driving off and beating a woman to death.
Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. Here are the following alleged criminals who are still on the run from their warrants, according to Monroe County Crime Watch.
Car crashes into Pa. fundraiser for fire victims: reports
BERWICK - Authorities in northeastern Pennsylvania are responding to a multi-scene incident that started with a car plowing into a fundraiser here. According to initial reports, a person drove a car into a crowd at the benefit fundraiser in Berwick, Columbia County, and then sped off. That driver then got into a second accident, sources said, in the Luzerne County town of Nescopeck.
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
Mass casualties reported at fundraiser event for Nescopek fire victims
Berwick, Pa. — One male is reported to be in custody after a mass casualty incident in Berwick, Pa. According to multiple reports, fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a crowd of people at 6:40 p.m., Saturday evening. The gathering was a fundraiser to raise money for the ten people who lost their lives in a house fire last...
1 dead, 17 hurt when car hits crowd at benefit in Pa.
A male drove through a crowd gathered for a fundraising event Saturday, killing one person and injuring 17, before fatally attacking a woman in a neighboring borough, Pennsylvania authorities said. The suspect, whose identity was being withheld, is in custody, state police said. Officials have not said what charges he...
A 24-year-old Scranton man, who pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in a May 2021 home invasion in Monroe County in which an alleged accomplice was killed by the victim, was sentenced late last month, the county district attorney’s office reported Thursday. Unique Rainey will go to state prison...
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced a man from Lycoming County lost $110,000 over the course of four months in a cryptocurrency scam. Officials said a 42-year-old man in Woodward Township was contacted by an unknown suspect on April 12 and over four months built an “intimate relationship” with the suspect. The victim […]
Bradford County, Pa. — A Bradford County man is being held on $200,000 bail after he made a series of threats to relatives throughout the day on Aug. 2. Curtis Dylan Opdyke, 31, of Troy is accused of pointing a pistol in someone's face after an argument over computer equipment, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Cody Delfino. Opdyke allegedly shouted at the relative while he held the pistol to their head. ...
At least 13 people injured after car plows into crowd at benefit for Nescopeck fire victims
BERWICK, Pa. (CBS) -- At least 13 people were injured after a car crashed into a crowd at a benefit for the Nescopeck fire victims in Berwick, Pennsylvania on Saturday. The crash happened outside of the Intoxicology Bar.Police described the crash as a mass causality incident. According to our affiliate station, WBRE, the areas around Center Street in Berwick have been shut down. The Nescopeck fire in Luzerne County killed 10 people, including three children. There's no word yet on the extent of Saturday night's injuries or if the driver will face any charges.
