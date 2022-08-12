ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

West Nile Virus Discovered in Florida County

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

CLEARWATER -- West Nile virus is showing up in sentinel chickens in Pinellas County.

The state health department says three chickens in a sentinel flock tested positive for the virus, which is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the U-S. It usually doesn't produce illness, but can lead to fever or more serious consequences in some cases.

Health officials say you should dump any standing water around your house, clean out birdbaths twice a week, and use mosquito repellent. Here's the full list of tips from FDOH:

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers,

toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has

collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and

other items that aren't being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don't accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated.

Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER skin with clothing or repellent.

Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of

protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes

are present.

Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET,

picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and

IR3535 are effective.

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

Tips on Repellent Use

Always read label directions carefully for the approved usage before you

apply a repellent. Some repellents are not suitable for children.

Products with concentrations of up to 30 percent DEET (N,

N-diethyl-m-toluamide) are generally recommended. Other U.S. Environmental

Protection Agency-approved repellents contain picaridin, oil of lemon

eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535. These products are

generally available at local pharmacies. Look for active ingredients to be

listed on the product label.

Apply insect repellent to exposed skin, or onto clothing, but not under

clothing.

In protecting children, read label instructions to be sure the repellent is

age appropriate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

(CDC), mosquito repellents containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or

para-menthane-diol should not be used on children under the age of three

years. DEET is not recommended on children younger than two months old.

Avoid applying repellents to the hands of children. Adults should apply

repellent first to their own hands and then transfer it to the child's skin

and clothing.

If additional protection is necessary, apply a permethrin repellent directly

to your clothing. Again, always follow the manufacturer's directions.

COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

Photo: Canva

#Mosquito Repellent#Nile#Mosquito Control#Linus West Nile Virus#Diseases#General Health#Fdoh#Repell
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

