35 Best Vegan Restaurants in America

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s a full-on vegan revolution going on. “Plant-based” is a buzzword that just about every food brand has picked up on, meatless “meat” from companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible are being cooked up in home and restaurant kitchens alike, and services like Purple Carrot and Plantable deliver vegan meal […]
This Baker Was Told Not to Speak Spanish With Colleagues, So She Started Her Own Cake Company That Values Employees Just As Much As Customers

My daughter's birthday this year was a big deal. After two years of living through a pandemic, we finally felt comfortable enough to host a party with her closest friends. In her eyes, the party just had to include cupcakes. So we turned to The Cake Girl and its Crave'n Cups and ordered a variety of flavors, including my daughter's favorite discovery: Chocolate Overload.
For Top-Notch “Ant Caviar” and Agave Worms, Head to These Miami Restaurants

In Mexico City, escamoles are a local delicacy: An ant larva found at the base of certain agave plants, they’re buttery and nutty in flavor, often categorized as “ant caviar.” And while they’ve been popular in Mexico since the Aztec era, they’re relative newcomers to Miami, where they’ve recently appeared on menus alongside grasshoppers, agave worms and more — to rave reviews.
