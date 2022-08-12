ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

local21news.com

Family who lost almost everything in Dauphin County arson working to rebuild

Dauphin County, PA — A Dauphin County fire left more than 20 people without a home and now those impacted say things may never get back to normal. Monet Cunningham and her family were returning home from a fun day at the pool, but as they approached their block, Cunningham says she saw a cloud of smoke and knew something was wrong. A single mother of two, Cunningham says her family was only able to salvage a few belongings.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Back to-school drive held in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost back to school time and many students in the Midstate will be back in the classroom soon. On Saturday, the city of York held a back-to-school resource fair. Kids who attended could get free backpacks and other school supplies. Get daily news,...
YORK, PA
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Fire Department Mount Joy chief resigns

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — At the Fire Department Mount Joy’s (FDMJ) monthly meeting on August 11, Fire Chief Matt Gohn submitted his resignation. Gohn has been the fire chief since 2018. Gohn is unable to continue in his position as fire chief due to unforeseen circumstances. He...
MOUNT JOY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading fire sends smoke pouring into city skyline

READING, Pa. -- A Saturday afternoon fire sent thick black smoke pouring into the city's skyline. This photo shows smoke from a fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Initial reports indicate the fire may have started in a a garage and spread to multiple houses-- though authorities have not confirmed that's the case.
READING, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to crash and fire on I81 in Dauphin County

Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the driver of the 18- wheeler, an adult male - was killed –police believe he was the only person in the truck at the time of accident – which happened near the -I-81 overpass at the Cameron Street exit. Only one vehicle was...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Lancaster County. First responders were dispatched to the crash in East Lampeter Township at 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 14. There is no word yet on how many vehicles...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Ryan Bowman
FOX 43

Police investigate assault on elderly woman in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Allen Township Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred on Aug. 14 in Cumberland County. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Nittany Drive shortly after 8:45 p.m. after an elderly woman was reportedly struck in the head causing injury. According to police, the object used was a rock, or something similar.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

FBI Office gunman, a local resident of Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The community is tight lipped about Ricky Sheffer, but with Trump banners waving proudly all over this town, some wonder if the recent raid on the former president’s home caused him to snap. Ricky Sheffer, the 42-year-old Navy veteran was shot and killed by...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Public invited to Dauphin County recruitment event for CDL operators, other positions: PennDOT

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a job fair this week for job seekers to learn about the following positions the department offers in Dauphin County:. Winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21/hr.) Transportation equipment operator trainee (starting pay is $19.38/hr.) Diesel and construction equipment...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Employees

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Moody, age 34, of York, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 10th by a federal grand jury of assault on federal employees. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, the indictment alleges that...
YORK, PA
#Fire
FOX 43

'Cones with a Cop' helps Lancaster County police departments connect with the community

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Lancaster County police departments teamed up for an event to connect with the community Thursday night. The Elizabethtown and Northwest Regional police departments held their "Cones with a Cop" event at Udder Bliss Creamery in Mount Joy Township. Local families spent the evening eating free ice cream while breaking the ice with their community officials.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 462 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, on Sunday night. The multi-vehicle crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Route 462 between the exits for Route 30 and the Strasburg Pike. Route 462 was closed for several hours but has since...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

