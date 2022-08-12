Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
2nd fire in a week at former Enola bar, officials investigating as arson
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The second fire in a week at a former Enola bar is being investigated as arson, according to officials on scene. The fire on South Enola Drive is now out, but crews are still on scene. The bar, formerly known as The Pink Cadillac, has...
local21news.com
Family who lost almost everything in Dauphin County arson working to rebuild
Dauphin County, PA — A Dauphin County fire left more than 20 people without a home and now those impacted say things may never get back to normal. Monet Cunningham and her family were returning home from a fun day at the pool, but as they approached their block, Cunningham says she saw a cloud of smoke and knew something was wrong. A single mother of two, Cunningham says her family was only able to salvage a few belongings.
Dauphin County nonprofit youth program looking for new home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A nonprofit youth program in Dauphin County is looking for a new home, trying to raise $200,000 to buy their own space. The nonprofit, Youth 10 X’s Better, needs a new space to host the many programs they run for kids. The lease on their current space is up in […]
abc27.com
Back to-school drive held in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost back to school time and many students in the Midstate will be back in the classroom soon. On Saturday, the city of York held a back-to-school resource fair. Kids who attended could get free backpacks and other school supplies. Get daily news,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Fire Department Mount Joy chief resigns
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — At the Fire Department Mount Joy’s (FDMJ) monthly meeting on August 11, Fire Chief Matt Gohn submitted his resignation. Gohn has been the fire chief since 2018. Gohn is unable to continue in his position as fire chief due to unforeseen circumstances. He...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading fire sends smoke pouring into city skyline
READING, Pa. -- A Saturday afternoon fire sent thick black smoke pouring into the city's skyline. This photo shows smoke from a fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Initial reports indicate the fire may have started in a a garage and spread to multiple houses-- though authorities have not confirmed that's the case.
WGAL
Coroner called to crash and fire on I81 in Dauphin County
Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the driver of the 18- wheeler, an adult male - was killed –police believe he was the only person in the truck at the time of accident – which happened near the -I-81 overpass at the Cameron Street exit. Only one vehicle was...
Coroner called to crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Lancaster County. First responders were dispatched to the crash in East Lampeter Township at 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 14. There is no word yet on how many vehicles...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police investigate assault on elderly woman in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Allen Township Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred on Aug. 14 in Cumberland County. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Nittany Drive shortly after 8:45 p.m. after an elderly woman was reportedly struck in the head causing injury. According to police, the object used was a rock, or something similar.
local21news.com
FBI Office gunman, a local resident of Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The community is tight lipped about Ricky Sheffer, but with Trump banners waving proudly all over this town, some wonder if the recent raid on the former president’s home caused him to snap. Ricky Sheffer, the 42-year-old Navy veteran was shot and killed by...
Public invited to Dauphin County recruitment event for CDL operators, other positions: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a job fair this week for job seekers to learn about the following positions the department offers in Dauphin County:. Winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21/hr.) Transportation equipment operator trainee (starting pay is $19.38/hr.) Diesel and construction equipment...
Pennsylvania Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Employees
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Moody, age 34, of York, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 10th by a federal grand jury of assault on federal employees. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, the indictment alleges that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX43.com
Police searching for man accused of damaging police station windows and doors in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manheim Borough Police is looking for a man seen on surveillance video damaging the police station's doors and windows. Jason Ramey, 50, of Manheim caused damages estimated at over $5,000 after throwing rocks at the police station on Saturday afternoon, police say. According to police,...
Old York hospital to be turned into apartments
A former hospital in York County will soon turn into an apartment building.
'Cones with a Cop' helps Lancaster County police departments connect with the community
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Lancaster County police departments teamed up for an event to connect with the community Thursday night. The Elizabethtown and Northwest Regional police departments held their "Cones with a Cop" event at Udder Bliss Creamery in Mount Joy Township. Local families spent the evening eating free ice cream while breaking the ice with their community officials.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 462 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, on Sunday night. The multi-vehicle crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Route 462 between the exits for Route 30 and the Strasburg Pike. Route 462 was closed for several hours but has since...
3 People Killed In West Virginia Plane Crash While Flying To Lebanon County: Reports
Three people have died in a plane crash in West Virginia while flying from Indiana to Pennsylvania, authorities told numerous outlets on Thursday, August 11. The single-engine 1980 Piper PA-32-301 tail number N720RP crashed in a wooded area near Campbells Run Road in Metz, West Virginia, WV Metro News reports and FlightAware information confirms.
Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
abc27.com
Manheim Police looking for suspect who allegedly vandalized police station
MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim Borough, Lancaster County are looking for a suspect they say vandalized portions of the borough’s police station on Saturday, Aug. 13. According to a release from police, at around 5:30 p.m., an area resident contacted officers about a man who...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0