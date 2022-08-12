ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Driver arrested in April chase; passenger sought for assisting the getaway, as heard on livestream: LAPD

By Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbIue_0hECO0OH00

The alleged driver who eluded police while operating their car dangerously in a livestream in May has been arrested, though police are still looking for another person who can be heard providing instructions to the driver in the video, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The suspected driver, 19-year-old Izeal Rachal of Los Angeles, was arrested Thursday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after he was pulled over in Bellflower and deputies saw that he had an outstanding warrant for felony evading, the LAPD said in a press release .

He was released on $75,000 bail later Thursday, jail records show. No information on a court date was listed.

Police are still seeking the passenger who livestreamed the “evasive maneuvers [used] to evade a traffic violation” and gave Rachal instructions on how to escape the police in his Dodge Charger, police said.

“The driver drove at an unsafe speed, drove on the opposite side of the road, turned off the vehicle’s headlights, and almost collided with other vehicles as he eluded the officers,” police said in a June 1 release seeking information on Rachal.

The LAPD posted a video of the nine-minute livestream to YouTube in hopes that the public can identify the passenger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@lapd.online.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton

Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Bellflower, CA
Bellflower, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
The Independent

Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’

The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law. “I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said. “Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Lacrimestop
Black Enterprise

Nurse Who Killed Several People in Car Crash Charged With Six Counts of Murder

Suspected of causing a car crash near Los Angeles that killed six people, the nurse behind the wheel was charged with six counts of murder on Monday. Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered to be held without bail earlier this week. If convicted on all charges, she could face a sentence of up to 90 years to life in prison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS LA

Captured on video: Woman violently attacked in a Hollywood parking garage

A woman who was celebrating her birthday is now recovering after she was brutally beaten in an attack that was captured on cellphone video. The incident took place inside a parking garage near Las Palmas Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. "It didn't have to escalate to that situation," said Cynthia Stergious, who spoke with CBSLA Saturday, before meeting with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department. "I don't understand how someone could be so cruel." Stergious, who suffered multiple blows to her face and body, said the attack in the parking garage happened in the early morning hours Friday. "I have stitches right here. It...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Nurse in L.A. Crash That Killed Six Lost Her Olympian Boyfriend to Motorcycle Crash

The nurse allegedly responsible for the Los Angeles crash on Aug. 4 that killed six, including a baby and a pregnant woman heading to a prenatal checkup, had struggled after her Olympian boyfriend passed away in a high-profile motorcycle accident in 2017, the Daily Mail reports. The 37-year-old ICU nurse, Nicole Linton, had a “profound history” with mental illness, according to her attorneys. Linton, who had allegedly been involved in 13 prior accidents, was known among friends for threatening suicide after bad breakups, according to an anonymous source who spoke with Daily Mail. But the nurse hit a low point after Germaine Mason, the Olympic silver medalist she planned to marry, died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Jamaica after a night out with friend and fellow Olympian Usain Bolt, who was one of the first on the scene after the crash. Linton is accused of causing the explosive pile-up after she blew her Mercedes-Benz through a red light last Thursday at 90mph. She faces six charges of murder.Read it at Daily Mail
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

66K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy