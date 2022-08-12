Driver arrested in April chase; passenger sought for assisting the getaway, as heard on livestream: LAPD

The alleged driver who eluded police while operating their car dangerously in a livestream in May has been arrested, though police are still looking for another person who can be heard providing instructions to the driver in the video, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The suspected driver, 19-year-old Izeal Rachal of Los Angeles, was arrested Thursday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after he was pulled over in Bellflower and deputies saw that he had an outstanding warrant for felony evading, the LAPD said in a press release .

He was released on $75,000 bail later Thursday, jail records show. No information on a court date was listed.

Police are still seeking the passenger who livestreamed the “evasive maneuvers [used] to evade a traffic violation” and gave Rachal instructions on how to escape the police in his Dodge Charger, police said.

“The driver drove at an unsafe speed, drove on the opposite side of the road, turned off the vehicle’s headlights, and almost collided with other vehicles as he eluded the officers,” police said in a June 1 release seeking information on Rachal.

The LAPD posted a video of the nine-minute livestream to YouTube in hopes that the public can identify the passenger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@lapd.online.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org .

