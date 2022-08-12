Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia Tech Football: Who is PK Will Ross?
Virginia Tech placekicker Will Ross is currently in the thick of a battle to land the Hokies kicking duties for the 2021 season. Virginia Tech is looking to replace John Parker Romo, who is currently in the NFL. Who is William Ross?. A redshirt junior, William Ross began his collegiate...
247Sports
Maryland football: Watch Mike Locksley give scholarship to two Terrapins players at Baltimore Ravens game
Maryland football and head coach Mike Locksley took an annual trip to a Baltimore Ravens preseason game, and they put two players on scholarship. Those were punters Anthony Pecorella and Colton Spangler. “This is our right of pilgrimage, and every year we come here we give a scholarship out,” Locksley...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Top Terps target set to take the next step, but there's a catch
While some of Maryland basketball's top recruiting priorities have already decided (Jamie Kaiser and Jahnathan Lamothe) or appear close to deciding (DeShawn Harris-Smith), Elmarko Jackson has taken a more deliberate pace in the process. The high-flying guard fromNew Jersey has maintained that he won't decide until he takes several visits in the fall and has no favorites.
Tickets to Commanders Preseason Opener Selling as Low as $1
The Washington Commanders will probably have to add dwindling attendance to their lengthy list of troubles this season. Tickets to the team’s Saturday preseason opener against the Panthers are reportedly selling for as cheap as $1 on secondary ticket platform GameTime. This is despite the fact that there is...
Comments / 0