ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Virginia Tech Football: Who is PK Will Ross?

Virginia Tech placekicker Will Ross is currently in the thick of a battle to land the Hokies kicking duties for the 2021 season. Virginia Tech is looking to replace John Parker Romo, who is currently in the NFL. Who is William Ross?. A redshirt junior, William Ross began his collegiate...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Top Terps target set to take the next step, but there's a catch

While some of Maryland basketball's top recruiting priorities have already decided (Jamie Kaiser and Jahnathan Lamothe) or appear close to deciding (DeShawn Harris-Smith), Elmarko Jackson has taken a more deliberate pace in the process. The high-flying guard fromNew Jersey has maintained that he won't decide until he takes several visits in the fall and has no favorites.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy