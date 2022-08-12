‘Make your reps count’: Utah coach Kyle Whittingham’s case for persevering rather than entering the transfer portal

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
deseret.com
What Jordan Love — and his coach — said about his play in the Packers’ first preseason game
Jordan Love’s performance in the Green Bay Packers’ first preseason game Friday was far from perfect, but both he and his head coach agree that there were some notable bright spots. Love, who played the entire first half for the Packers, completed 13 of 24 passes for 176...
Bob Stoops Has Message For Oklahoma Fans Before 2022 Season
Bob Stoops made a stop in Norman ahead of the kickoff the college football season and he's like what he's seeing from his former football program. Good to be back in The Palace watching the Sooners get after it. Some good football out here ... Come out loud [September 3] Boomer!
Cincy Jungle
Impressive Cordell Volson gets first-team reps with Jackson Carman sidelined
The Bengals have learned over the past few seasons, especially on the defensive line, that depth matters. This year, it could be a similar tale, and the goal is to have confidence in their backups in case they need to take over. One of the players that Cincinnati should have...
Everyone Told JJ Watt The Same Thing After He Found Rattlesnake In His House
On Saturday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt discovered a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. Watt shared his discovery on Twitter because he wanted his followers to give him advice on how to handle this situation. "Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ducks land inside preseason top 10 for national CFB analyst
Depending on where you look, the Oregon Ducks are being ranked a number of places within preseason top 25s ahead of the 2022 college football season. Some outlets have them as high as No. 12 in the nation; others peg them a bit lower, closer to the 20s. Despite returning the majority of the starting offensive line and bolstering a defense that could be in the discussion for the very best in the nation, the Ducks have numerous unknowns going into the season. The ceiling is high, but the floor is understandably low. Head coach Dan Lanning is entering his first year...
deseret.com
‘It is neck and neck’: BYU’s defense holds its own against prolific offense, maybe even wins the day, in first scrimmage of fall camp
Preseason training camp scrimmages, especially the first ones, are never really great gauges of anything, let alone which unit — offense or defense — has the upper hand through the first eight or so practices of August. Seasoned fans and reporters know a lot of what is reported...
deseret.com
A Little League player hit a homer wearing work gloves. Then, he went viral
Aydin Jeffress’ home run in his team’s first game of the Little League regionals may not have secured a victory, but it did make him the star of one of the tournament’s most viral moments. The internet can’t stop talking about the Wyoming kid’s unique gloves, which...
deseret.com
Chase Hansen’s great week: Interception in preseason opener highlights return to the NFL
It was a busy, fulfilling week for former Utah and Lone Peak High star defender Chase Hansen. First, after months of not being on an NFL roster, Hansen re-signed with the New Orleans Saints last Monday. Then on Saturday, he made the most of his opportunity to get on the...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
High school football: Stansbury makes statement in rout of Pine View (+ updated Deseret News rankings)
Week 1 of the high school season is always full of surprises, and what Stansbury did was right at the top of the list on Friday night. No one is surprised that Stansbury, a 5A semifinalist a year ago, beat Pine View in the opener, but the 72-13 final score was as shocking a score as there was in Week 1 — maybe the entire season once it’s all played out.
deseret.com
Why new Utah safety Clayton Isbell is turning heads in fall camp
Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what new safety Clayton Isbell brings to the defense. Isbell transferred to the Utes after playing two seasons at Illinois State. His sophomore season, he collected 62 tackles and three interceptions. Now, Isbell is making an impression in fall camp. “He covers a lot...
deseret.com
Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah
Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
deseret.com
History: Snow Canyon team earns Utah’s first-ever berth in the Little League World Series
The Snow Canyon Little League baseball team from Santa Clara, Utah has made history. In a game televised on ESPN, Snow Canyon beat Paseo Verde out of Nevada 7-3 in the Mountain Regional championship game on Friday in California to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, becoming the first-ever team from Utah to make it to the annual event that began exactly 75 years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon football: 3 Ducks breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Pac-12
Oregon football is looking to have a strong 2022 campaign. In fact, the Ducks are getting ready for one of Week 1’s premier games against the Georgia Bulldogs. That will take place on September 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Dan Lanning will make his coaching debut in this game, going up against the group […] The post Oregon football: 3 Ducks breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Pac-12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
deseret.com
Tyler Huntley ‘ran the offense really well’ in first-half performance, Ravens coach says
Tyler Huntley made his preseason reps count Thursday night in the Baltimore Ravens’ 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. The former Utah quarterback and Ravens backup completed 16 of 18 passes for 109 yards and a well-executed touchdown toss to the corner of the end zone in one half of play, shaking off the rust of some shoulder tendonitis he’s dealt with this offseason.
deseret.com
Zach Wilson will reportedly miss 2-4 weeks with bone bruise and meniscus tear
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will reportedly return to action in two to four weeks after being diagnosed with a bone bruise and meniscus tear. Fans of the former BYU star had feared a bigger injury after Wilson came up limping during his team’s first preseason game Friday.
NFL・
College Football News sets the expectation for USC's 2022 season
How many games will the USC Trojans win this time around?. There are a ton of changes from last season’s four-win group, including Lincoln Riley replacing Clay Helton as head coach. The Trojans are receiving plenty of national attention and could find a way to win the Pac-12, although...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deseret.com
Utah football announces that ‘Moment of Loudness’ will be back this year
Twenty-two days out from their 2022 season opener, the Utah Utes announced Friday that the “Moment of Loudness” tradition in between the third and fourth quarters of games at Rice-Eccles Stadium to honor deceased players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe will return this season. The Utes implemented the...
deseret.com
Why ‘starting fast’ is so crucial for Utah’s offense this season
For Utah, one of the mantras, both uttered and ineffable, during fall camp is “Start Fast.”. That’s not what happened last year, when the Utes’ offense started, shall we say, slow. Utah opened the season against FCS in-state foe Weber State, and though it scored 40 points,...
deseret.com
Jordan Love admires more about Aaron Rodgers than his football skills
Ahead of the team’s first preseason game Friday, the Green Bay Packers shared a new video to help fans continue to get to know quarterback Jordan Love. In it, the third-year player reveals his most-used emojis, his advice for rookies and his admiration for some of Aaron Rodgers’ lesser known skills.
Videos from Oregon State's First Scrimmage of Fall Camp 2022
The Oregon State football team is back on the field for its 2022 fall camp, and BeaverBlitz will be on hand in Corvallis every day throughout the preseason to take in the action at practice. At the conclusion of most sessions, we’ll interview players and coaches and provide our instant...
Comments / 0