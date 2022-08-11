ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermal, CA

Desert Mirage hires new football coach. Will Jesus Felipe break the 20-game losing streak?

By Dean Trombino, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago
Jesus Felipe has a special connection to Desert Mirage. It happens to be his alma mater, where he experienced his high school years in the hallways and on the football field.

"I played at Desert Mirage from 2010 to 2014," Felipe said, "Three of those years I was on varsity and was a varsity captain. So I’ve been here when we had our best and worst seasons.

"I played a year of college ball then came right back at 19 and coached football voluntarily at the youth level while still volunteering at Desert Mirage under coach (Jeff) Tebelak," Felipe said. "Once I turned 21, I was hired on at DM as the defensive coordinator. The last two years I’ve done offense under coach Sandoval. Now this year, my fourth year, I got the head coach job."

Now a head coach at 26 years old, Felipe is the youngest head coach in the valley and is tasked with turning the Rams into a winning program. He took over the program this week after previous head coach Gus Sandoval stepped down when he was hired as an assistant principal at the school.

Desert Mirage is in the middle of a 20-game losing streak, however Felipe is confident that the team will prove people wrong this year.

"We're expecting a lot more wins honestly," Felipe said, "We had a lot of younger guys playing on varsity last season, and now that they're older and have that experience under their belts, we expect good things, especially after a great strength and conditioning offseason."

Felipe applauded the quality of players on the squad this year.

"We're really on the up right now," Felipe said, "Our athletes are the best we've had since I've been here."

There is a lot of excitement around the program regarding coach Felipe. Someone who's most excited for him is his mentor Sandoval, who will still help the team as a volunteer this year.

"He's going to be a great coach, he's the only man for the job." Sandoval said. "When I got hired, he was the first call I made. Me and him think alike. We spent three years building this program to where we're at. We had a bunch of young players starting and getting beat on for two years, but now everybody is stronger and bigger. It's time for him to step and up and shine."

Sandoval thinks Felipe's impact will be felt by the program immediately.

"I think he's going to win," Sandoval said, "I think he's going to come out swinging."

Sandoval is not the only person excited for what Felipe can do as a head coach, the players are as well.

"He's going to do great," said junior offensive tackle Jose Romero, "He's a little young, but that don't mean nothing. I know how he is, I know his mentality. He's going to get the job done."

Desert Mirage opens the season Aug. 19 at San Bernardino.

