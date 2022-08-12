Bus Driver Who Lost Home in Balch Springs Fire ‘Determined' to Be at Work on the First Day of School

Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Once Short-Staffed, Fort Worth ISD Overcomes Bus Driver Shortage
Finding drivers has been one of the biggest challenges for school districts. Many have already felt the burn of staffing shortages in the first week of school. Last school year, the ongoing bus driver shortage that is plaguing the country hit Fort Worth ISD hard. Just months ago in April,...
fox4news.com
19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder
MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Person Fatally Shot Following Minor Car Crash in Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot following a minor car crash early Monday morning. At about 2:45 a.m., officers were called to a crash along University near the Interstate 30 overpass adjacent to Trinity Park. When officials arrived, they confirmed there had been an...
wbap.com
WBAP Morning News: Lancaster Coach Shooting
Ernie & Hal talk about a story that Hal refers to as “one of the worst stories I think we’ve ever talked about.” Two Lancaster youth football coaches got into an argument, and one of them pulls a gun and shoots the other…in front of the kids.
Argument turns deadly following car crash on Fort Worth highway
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A verbal fight prompted by a car crash led to the fatal shooting of a man in the early morning hours of Aug. 15. Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating after finding the victim at the intersection of the Southbound lanes of South University and the Interstate 30 Westbound entrance ramp.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They pronounced the man deceased on-scene.Police have yet to give a description of the suspect, nor have they publicly identified the victim.
'We care': Community groups gather to greet South Oak Cliff HS students on first day of school
DALLAS — Excitement was on many students' faces as they waited outside South Oak Cliff High School Monday morning. Many students shared hugs and greetings as they prepared to enter the building for a new school year. A large group of supporters looked on. The community members showed up...
fox4news.com
Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
One dead, five critically injured in fire at Garland home following reports of explosion
GARLAND, Texas — One person is dead and five others remain in critical condition after a house fire in Garland on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to reports of "some type of explosion" around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive, near Dairy and East Miller roads.
Fort Worth Police searching for suspect in machete attack
Fort Worth…police are looking for a man who attacked another man with a machette then took off on his bike. Police say the attack happened yesterday at a park near the Riverside Community Center
Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at Esperanza Road and Spring Valley Road
On August 14, 2022, at approximately 10:10 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Esperanza Road and Spring Valley Road. The preliminary investigation determined officers found the unknown adult male, unresponsive, in a creek with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the victim died at the scene. The victim’s identity is pending and will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office fingerprint analysis.
Missing Dallas boy found safe overnight
A missing nine-year-old boy has been found in Dallas this morning. Khalio Warren was last seen Sunday night just past 10:30 p.m. Police asked for help, believing Khalio may have been confused
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested, Accused of Shooting Girlfriend's Son: Fort Worth Police
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting his girlfriend's son during a dispute, police say. At about 6 p.m. Sunday, Fort Worth police were called to a shooting at the Fairview Apartments on Lackland Road. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Talon Connery had been shot in his back. Connery...
East Texas teen pleads guilty to intentionally swerving, fatally striking other teen driver
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was produced in December 2021. A Van Zandt County teen pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in connection with a December wreck that killed an 18-year-old woman who he was trying to scare by swerving across the road. Alfonso Medina,...
fox4news.com
Denton families starting over after fire destroys apartment building
DENTON, Texas - A dozen people have been displaced after a massive fire destroyed a Denton apartment building. Investigators don't yet know what caused the fire, but they do know where it started. Firefighters said it started where trash was piled up on the property behind an apartment complex in...
Sanger woman indicted for April murder of her new husband
On April 25, a woman from Sanger called Denton police to say her husband had been shot as they were driving through the city. At that time they had only been married a few days.
Richardson ISD Scaled Back Student Phone Restrictions After Parents’ Feedback
Right after Richardson ISD approved her new contract as superintendent on August 10, Tabitha Branum immediately got to work. In the same meeting, Branum had a proposal involving an update on the student cellphone policy: locking up phones in special pockets (called Yondr pouches) during school hours. Many parents, however, were not pleased.
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire
There was a sudden burst of flames that shot 15 feet into the air, police said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Increases Food Distribution Schedule through Aug. 31
With many parents feeling the financial burden of back-to-school expenses, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is taking some of the stress off families by increasing their food distribution schedules through the end of August. This includes their large-scale Back-to-School Mega Mobile events at the Dickies Arena on August 19. Here...
