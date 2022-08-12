ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

fox7austin.com

New school year begins for Austin ISD, other Central Texas students

AUSTIN, Texas - It's back-to-school for thousands of Central Texas students, including Austin Independent School District. With the start of a new year, there are always a few changes that students, parents, and staff can expect. Austin ISD will keep providing breakfast and lunch at no cost for students at...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin ISD students head back to class

It's the first day of school for students in Austin Independent School District. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details on what students, parents, and staff should expect.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

CapMetro service changes to go into effect August 14

AUSTIN, Texas - New service changes will be going into effect for August this weekend, says CapMetro. The new changes will go into effect on Sunday, August 14 on routes that serve area schools as the new school year is set to begin this week. School Service Schedules. With the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Parents, teachers address back-to-school concerns ahead of new year

AUSTIN, Texas - The first day of school is just days away for many students, teachers, and staff in Central Texas. They are returning to campus with uncertainty as the teacher shortage continues and many are on high alert after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. The last...
UVALDE, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin ISD approves $2.44B bond proposal

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin ISD Board of Trustees approved a $2.44 billion bond package, which will be on the Nov. 8 election ballot. Austin ISD said the bond package will provide funding for improvements to enhance safety, centers on equity, benefits every campus and addresses affordability. "In this bond...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street. The motorcyclist was declared a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Motorcyclist rescued after being pinned under vehicle on South Congress

AUSTIN, Texas - A motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital after a crash with a vehicle on South Congress Sunday morning. ATCEMS says EMS and fire crews were called out at 11:10 a.m. August 14 to the scene at South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street where the motorcyclist was pinned under the vehicle.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

3 injured in two-vehicle crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin late Saturday night. ATCEMS says it transported three adults from the crash, which occurred in the 9100 block of Research Boulevard just before midnight. Two of the adults were declared trauma alerts and were transported to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf

AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man hit and killed by drunk driver in North Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a drunk driver in North Austin late Thursday night, the Austin Police Department said. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics responded around 11:42 p.m. to the 7500 block of N. Lamar Blvd. in the northbound lanes. APD Watch Command...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Low Pressure in the Gulf and Possible Cooler Temps

Southern Texas is in for quite a soaker. How does the low pressure to the south affect us here in Austin? Also, there are some changes to our weather pattern for the second half of next week. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
AUSTIN, TX

