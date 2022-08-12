Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
New school year begins for Austin ISD, other Central Texas students
AUSTIN, Texas - It's back-to-school for thousands of Central Texas students, including Austin Independent School District. With the start of a new year, there are always a few changes that students, parents, and staff can expect. Austin ISD will keep providing breakfast and lunch at no cost for students at...
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD students head back to class
It's the first day of school for students in Austin Independent School District. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details on what students, parents, and staff should expect.
CBS Austin
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
fox7austin.com
CapMetro service changes to go into effect August 14
AUSTIN, Texas - New service changes will be going into effect for August this weekend, says CapMetro. The new changes will go into effect on Sunday, August 14 on routes that serve area schools as the new school year is set to begin this week. School Service Schedules. With the...
CBS Austin
Parents, teachers address back-to-school concerns ahead of new year
AUSTIN, Texas - The first day of school is just days away for many students, teachers, and staff in Central Texas. They are returning to campus with uncertainty as the teacher shortage continues and many are on high alert after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. The last...
SUVEY RESULTS: As Austin ISD prepares to head back to school, one parent discusses safety concerns
AUSTIN, Texas — The school year begins in Austin ISD on Monday, and many parents who participated in a KVUE survey have said safety is a top priority. One family getting ready for the school year on Monday is the Bradley family. Samantha Bradley will be heading into her junior year of high school.
AISD to provide free meals for all students at 76 schools
The program, the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, is a federally funded meal service option for schools in low-income areas that allows districts to serve free meals to all enrolled students without any application or documentation.
fox7austin.com
'Something at the Park' organizers prepare students with supplies before school starts
AUSTIN, Texas - To kick off the new school year, community members gathered at the Givens Park and Recreation Center in East Austin Saturday for the 12th annual 'Something at the Park' event. "The community started this event so it’s natural that the community come to this event," organizer Alfred...
2 killed in 3-vehicle collision off North SH 130
Two people were pronounced dead after Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a three-vehicle collision off North State Highway 130 Sunday afternoon.
Austin ISD tries to stabilize student enrollment
As Austin’s population grows at a rapid rate, the Austin Independent School District isn't keeping pace with its student enrollment.
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD approves $2.44B bond proposal
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin ISD Board of Trustees approved a $2.44 billion bond package, which will be on the Nov. 8 election ballot. Austin ISD said the bond package will provide funding for improvements to enhance safety, centers on equity, benefits every campus and addresses affordability. "In this bond...
Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street. The motorcyclist was declared a...
fox7austin.com
Motorcyclist rescued after being pinned under vehicle on South Congress
AUSTIN, Texas - A motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital after a crash with a vehicle on South Congress Sunday morning. ATCEMS says EMS and fire crews were called out at 11:10 a.m. August 14 to the scene at South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street where the motorcyclist was pinned under the vehicle.
fox7austin.com
3 injured in two-vehicle crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin late Saturday night. ATCEMS says it transported three adults from the crash, which occurred in the 9100 block of Research Boulevard just before midnight. Two of the adults were declared trauma alerts and were transported to...
kut.org
'I’m pretty speechless': Austin ISD school board unanimously approves equity-focused bond
The Austin ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Thursday to put a $2.44 billion bond on the November ballot. It is the largest bond package in AISD history, but district officials and school board members say what makes the bond significant is its investment in historically underserved schools and communities.
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
fox7austin.com
Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf
AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
CBS Austin
Man hit and killed by drunk driver in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a drunk driver in North Austin late Thursday night, the Austin Police Department said. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics responded around 11:42 p.m. to the 7500 block of N. Lamar Blvd. in the northbound lanes. APD Watch Command...
fox7austin.com
4 out of 13 Lake Travis boat ramps open due to low lake levels
Lake Travis is just over 645 feet above mean sea level and projections show it'll likely drop another foot in a week. FOX 7 Austin's Angela Shen has details.
fox7austin.com
Low Pressure in the Gulf and Possible Cooler Temps
Southern Texas is in for quite a soaker. How does the low pressure to the south affect us here in Austin? Also, there are some changes to our weather pattern for the second half of next week. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
