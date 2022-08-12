MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property. Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public’s help finding him in a social media post issued Friday. It was believed at that time he might be in the area of the Mount Olympus Trailhead.

MILLCREEK, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO