uppercumberlandreporter.com
Monterey and Upperman Battle To Jamboree Tie
The Monterey Wildcats and Upperman Bees each put their finishing touches on the preseason as they battled to a 0-0 tie in a jamboree on Friday in Monterey. The two Putnam County teams played one regulation quarter and while there were big plays, neither team was able to score as the Bees were hampered by penalties and the Wildcats missed a field goal.
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Gordonsville Hosts Six-Team Jamboree
Gordonsville hosted their annual jamboree on Friday that featured Smith County, Clay County, DeKalb County, Livingston Academy and Watertown. Smith County battled the Purple Tigers to kick everything off, taking a 13-0 win over Watertown. Jermaine Cason was electric in the second quarter of action, as he accounted for both of the Owls’ touchdowns on two separate quarterback keepers.
kentuckytoday.com
BCM opens heart, doors for college student-turned missionary
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (BP) – As a kid, Asleigh Wilson certainly had no plans to work in missions, but through Calvary Baptist Church and the Baptist Campus Ministry (BCM) at Middle Tennessee State University, God captured this first-generation college student’s heart for Him. Now graduated, she plans to spend her life telling others about Him.
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
wgnsradio.com
LaVergne High School Assistant Principal Lisa Fitzcharles has a Passion for Local Community
What started as a teaching role has led one educator into her current position as the assistant principal of LaVergne High School. Lisa Fitzcharles, who has served with Rutherford County Schools for the past 12 years stated, “I absolutely love the assistant principal position because its 50 percent teacher and 50 percent student support, and I love both roles.”
WSMV
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
Rutherford County to honor student hit and killed on first day of school
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, families and friends of recent crash victims will hold a vigil to honor a Rutherford County student who was hit and killed on the first day of school on August 5th.
California man to teach Green Hill High School physics thanks to news coverage
He calls it fate: after a man from California stepped up as the physics teacher at Green Hill High School in Wilson County.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Has the 6th Most Home Inventory Among Affordable U.S. States
The real estate market has shown encouraging signs for buyers in recent months. A recent analysis found that in Tennessee—where the cost of living is 7.8% below the national average—has 40.2 active listings for every 10,000 existing homes. Out of all affordable U.S. states, Tennessee has the 6th largest home inventory, although the current numbers are not that large. Homes are now spending more time on the market, and sellers are more inclined to lower prices. And buyers are walking away from deals more often, which suggests that they are regaining negotiating power after an extremely seller-friendly stretch.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna BBQ FEST Huge Success!
(SMYRNA) Perfect weather promoted a strong turnout of residents to enjoy the SMYRNA BARBECUE FESTIVAL in the depot district. Delicious BBQ, live music, fun attractions and a variety of vendors packed the depot district on Saturday (8/13/2022) afternoon and evening. Kinfolks BBQ at 1203 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna took the...
newstalk941.com
Hilham Elementary School Cleared For Classes To Resume Friday
Hilham Elementary School will resume classes as normal Friday after a gas leak caused an early dismissal Thursday morning. Principal Kelly Montgomery said the school has been thoroughly inspected and cleared to reopen. “The maintenance team has actually been on the roof all day long,” Montgomery said. “So they are...
newstalk941.com
This Week Livingston Aldermen Discuss Police Chief Position, Crossville City Manager Search Begins
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Putnam County Commission will continue discussion over the Park View School. The School Board and County Commission recently met in joint session exploring options to build the 5th-8th grade wing of the school. Originally a K-8 school, but limited funding caused the school board to move forward with just the K-4 section.
murfreesborovoice.com
Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival
When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
WSMV
VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: On Motorcycle vs Car Crash Friday Night
(MURFREESBORO) Here's an update on the serious motorcycle vs car crash that occurred in the 7:00 o'clock hour Friday night (8/12/2022) on South Church near Sonic Drive-In. The male motorcyclist was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt. The preliminary report from the Murfreesboro FACT team (Fatal Accident Crash Team) shows that...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Wild Birds Unlimited
Congratulations to Wild Birds Unlimited for their ribbon cutting on Friday, August 12th at 11am. Wild Birds Unlimited is located at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1060, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-869-7975.
fox17.com
TBI releases images of vandals on Sumner County Courthouse roof in weeks before fire
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Surveillance images were released Friday of vandals seen on the roof of a Sumner County Courthouse that was under construction in the weeks before it caught on fire. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says that individuals were observed trespassing on several Sunday evenings...
Woman arrested for fatally stabbing man inside motel room
A woman was arrested for a deadly stabbing that happened Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike.
