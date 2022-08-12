Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Capital Area Solar Co-op Will Remain Open Through Aug. 30 in Encouraging Homeowners to Consider Letting the Sun Provide Their Power
The Capital Area Solar Co-op is currently in its second round of a campaign to get Washington area homeowners to consider powering their homes with the power of the sun. This run of the campaign will go through Aug. 30 and will include a special “Wine and Shine Happy Hour” and information session at Black Ankle Vineyards in Mount Airy.
Migrants From Texas are Causing a Humanitarian Crisis in Washington, D.C.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has a problem in his state with migrants crossing the border. So, over the past few months, Abbott has bused migrants who were legally cleared out of Texas to other locations such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. This has caused a problem for these two cities and brought pain to these mayors.
Back-to-school immunization requirements, resources across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Back to school is upon us and as parents check off their to-do list of things needed to send their children off, immunizations could find its way to the top of the checklist. Across the country, many families fell behind on required vaccinations during the last few...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland State Department of Education Deliver Back to School Supplies for Students
More than a thousand students across Maryland will go to back to school this year with pencils, paper, glue sticks and other needed items thanks to the generosity of the public and employees at the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE). From July 11 to July 29, MDOT and MSDE partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland for their second statewide Back to School Supply Drive, collecting thousands of items and more than $2,000 in cash donations to help students prepare for the school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgetown Voice
Lesbian bars are adapting to survive. In D.C., As You Are Bar is leading that charge.
Upon visiting As You Are Bar, Ai had a revelation. For the first time in over 30 years, she was dining out without anxiety. “It’s enough that I have to walk down the street and men catcall me,” Ai reflected over a snack of chicken tenders in the bar’s lounge. “Not having to worry about a man coming up to me and making me feel uncomfortable while I’m eating has been a huge relief.”
fox5dc.com
Boeing holds job fair in DC region
ARLINGTON, Va. - Boeing is holding a job fair in northern Virginia as it looks to fill multiple positions in different areas of its company. The corporation, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, is hiring experienced engineering, operations, training systems, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals.
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
Incumbent Elrich wins Democratic primary race for Montgomery Co. Executive
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Incumbent Marc Elrich has won by a paper-thin margin of 35 votes over challenger David Blair, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. The board-certified the votes Saturday, nearly a month after the election took place. On Friday, the election certification was delayed when...
RELATED PEOPLE
It’s time fore Maryland’s tax-free week. Here’s what’s covered.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — A week of sales tax-free shopping begins in Maryland on Sunday, Aug. 14, offering savings on all people’s back-to-school needs. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week runs through Aug. 20. Qualifying clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less will be exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax. You also […]
Guide: DMV farmers markets for National Farmers Market Week
WASHINGTON — This week is National Farmers Market Week and WUSA9 has created a guide of farmers markets in each county in the DMV area including the eight wards in D.C. National Farmers Market Week lasts until August 13 and according to the Fairfax Co. website, "Farmers Market Week highlights the role of farmers markets in supporting healthy communities, stimulating local economies, and supporting local farmers."
mocoshow.com
Marc Elrich Leads David Blair By 35 Votes After 102 Additional Ballots Were Canvassed Saturday; Election Certification at 3pm
Marc Elrich had a 42 vote lead going into Saturday’s canvassing of 102 provisional ballots that were found unopened and sealed during an audit on Thursday. The ballots were canvassed, scanned, and tabulated starting at 11am Saturday morning and the unofficial final result gives Marc Elrich a 35 vote lead. The Board of Elections will meet at 3pm to certify the election results and David Blair is expected to request a recount.
Court permanently bans ghost gun manufacturer from selling firearms to DC locals
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s attorney general made a major announcement in the fight for gun control Thursday. Karl Racine announced that the Office of the Attorney General won a $4 million court judgment in its lawsuit against Polymer80, a ghost gun manufacturer and distributor. In the landmark ruling, the court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can I charge my electric vehicle in DC if I only have street parking?
WASHINGTON — As the popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) surge across the United States, it is no surprise that D.C. residents are also hopping on the trend. But living in a city poses a unique challenge for car owners: few residents actually live in homes with driveways, which means street parking is just the norm for many.
CARS・
mocoshow.com
Hangry Joe’s Travilah Square Opening Pushed Back to Monday, August 15
The first announced Hangry Joe’s in MoCo (Wheaton already opened, but was announced later) will now open in the Travilah Square shopping center on Monday, August 15 Saturday, according to a sign placed on the front door. The sign previously stated that the restaurant would open on Saturday, August 13z.
Man crashes car into barricade near US Capitol, fires gun and fatally shoots himself, police say
WASHINGTON — A man died by suicide early Sunday morning after crashing his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol Building, firing several shots and then turning the gun on himself, Capitol Police said. U.S. Capitol Police released the identity of the man as 29-year-old Richard A. York...
Severe weather recap: Strong storms lead to flooding, downed trees in the region
WASHINGTON — Clean-up efforts are set to begin Thursday morning after severe weather and storms caused havoc across the D.C. region Wednesday evening. The heavy rain caused flash flooding, power outages, downed trees and a fire caused by a lightning strike on Wednesday. A few showers and storms will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
French bulldog Bruno, stolen in DC, found dead in Prince George's County, owner says
WASHINGTON (7News) — It's a sad ending to a story 7News has been following since the beginning. The owner of a stolen French bulldog named Bruno says police told her he was found dead. Bruno was one of the two dogs stolen during a dognapping crime spree in Washington...
Tweets, interviews from Maryland governor make a 2024 Independent presidential run seem possible
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appears to be testing the waters to run for president of the United States. The governor himself is doing little to quiet the chatter, and his Thursday tweets from the Iowa State Fair only reinforced the notion. Hogan’s Lt. Governor,...
fox40jackson.com
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George’s County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The...
52 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C., Suspect Kills Himself
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52 year-old woman is dead in D.C., and the suspect in...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0