Politics

mocoshow.com

Capital Area Solar Co-op Will Remain Open Through Aug. 30 in Encouraging Homeowners to Consider Letting the Sun Provide Their Power

The Capital Area Solar Co-op is currently in its second round of a campaign to get Washington area homeowners to consider powering their homes with the power of the sun. This run of the campaign will go through Aug. 30 and will include a special “Wine and Shine Happy Hour” and information session at Black Ankle Vineyards in Mount Airy.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland State Department of Education Deliver Back to School Supplies for Students

More than a thousand students across Maryland will go to back to school this year with pencils, paper, glue sticks and other needed items thanks to the generosity of the public and employees at the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE). From July 11 to July 29, MDOT and MSDE partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland for their second statewide Back to School Supply Drive, collecting thousands of items and more than $2,000 in cash donations to help students prepare for the school year.
MARYLAND STATE
Georgetown Voice

Lesbian bars are adapting to survive. In D.C., As You Are Bar is leading that charge.

Upon visiting As You Are Bar, Ai had a revelation. For the first time in over 30 years, she was dining out without anxiety. “It’s enough that I have to walk down the street and men catcall me,” Ai reflected over a snack of chicken tenders in the bar’s lounge. “Not having to worry about a man coming up to me and making me feel uncomfortable while I’m eating has been a huge relief.”
FOOD & DRINKS
fox5dc.com

Boeing holds job fair in DC region

ARLINGTON, Va. - Boeing is holding a job fair in northern Virginia as it looks to fill multiple positions in different areas of its company. The corporation, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, is hiring experienced engineering, operations, training systems, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals.
HERNDON, VA
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Guide: DMV farmers markets for National Farmers Market Week

WASHINGTON — This week is National Farmers Market Week and WUSA9 has created a guide of farmers markets in each county in the DMV area including the eight wards in D.C. National Farmers Market Week lasts until August 13 and according to the Fairfax Co. website, "Farmers Market Week highlights the role of farmers markets in supporting healthy communities, stimulating local economies, and supporting local farmers."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
mocoshow.com

Marc Elrich Leads David Blair By 35 Votes After 102 Additional Ballots Were Canvassed Saturday; Election Certification at 3pm

Marc Elrich had a 42 vote lead going into Saturday’s canvassing of 102 provisional ballots that were found unopened and sealed during an audit on Thursday. The ballots were canvassed, scanned, and tabulated starting at 11am Saturday morning and the unofficial final result gives Marc Elrich a 35 vote lead. The Board of Elections will meet at 3pm to certify the election results and David Blair is expected to request a recount.
MARYLAND STATE
#District Dogs
WUSA9

Can I charge my electric vehicle in DC if I only have street parking?

WASHINGTON — As the popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) surge across the United States, it is no surprise that D.C. residents are also hopping on the trend. But living in a city poses a unique challenge for car owners: few residents actually live in homes with driveways, which means street parking is just the norm for many.
CARS
mocoshow.com

Hangry Joe’s Travilah Square Opening Pushed Back to Monday, August 15

The first announced Hangry Joe’s in MoCo (Wheaton already opened, but was announced later) will now open in the Travilah Square shopping center on Monday, August 15 Saturday, according to a sign placed on the front door. The sign previously stated that the restaurant would open on Saturday, August 13z.
TRAVILAH, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
