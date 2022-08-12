Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
UWPD investigates gunfire report at Picnic Point
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department continues to investigate a report gunfire Sunday that prompted them to ask people to avoid the area for about an hour. Few details about the incident have been released at this time. UWPD tweeted its first alert shortly after 7...
nbc15.com
Person found dead after Mineral Point apartment fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County officials said one person was found dead after Mineral Point officials responded to an apartment fire Saturday afternoon. Mineral Point police officers, Mineral Point fire crews and Mineral Point EMS were dispatched to a structure fire at an apartment building in the 700 block of Fair St. Saturday around 3:30 p.m.
Fire causes $80K in damage to Janesville home
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to a home in Janesville Thursday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane, fire officials said in a news release.
Woman injured, witness shot at after argument in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A woman was injured Sunday after an argument escalated into a shooting, Janesville police said. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Rockport Road just after 3 a.m. after a caller reported a disturbance. While the caller was on the phone with dispatchers, they were reportedly shot at.
Janesville woman shot while calling 911 to report a fight
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A woman was shot while she was on the phone with police dispatch early Sunday morning. According to Janesville Police, the 911 call center received a call at 3:09 a.m. from a woman in the 2300 block of Rockport Road. Police said the woman was reporting a disturbance between a man […]
Janesville teen arrested after two businesses burglarized
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a teen Saturday who they said broke into two businesses. Officers were called to a bar in the 2600 block of Morse Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday after a burglary alarm was activated. While they were there, a second burglary alarm was activated at Blain’s Farm and Fleet in the 2400 block of...
Southbound left lane of US 51 back open near I-39 after crash
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound left lane of US 51 is back open near I-39 Sunday after a crash. The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Footage from the scene showed multiple cars stopped along the road. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that two vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported. The left lane was blocked...
x1071.com
Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51
BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning. Sun Prairie and Madison fire crews responded to the scene; Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the Sun Prairie Fire Department is the lead agency. Schuster added that crews were...
UW-Madison Police: ‘no threat to campus’ after shots fired incident at Picnic Point
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police say it is safe to resume normal activities after a shots fired report Sunday morning at Picnic Point. They are continuing to investigate the scene, but say there is no threat to campus. UWPD first tweeted just after 7:00 a.m. of the shots fired and told the public to avoid the area. WiscAlert-Report of shots...
nbc15.com
Truck fire causing delays on I-39/90/94
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large truck fire on I-39/90/94 late Friday morning caused backups on both sides of the highway and sent smoke towering over the road. The burning truck sat on the inner shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-39/90/94, between the U.S. 19 and U.S. 51 interchanges and slowed traffic in both directions.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Auto Accident With Injuries On The East Side (Rollover)
Sources are reporting an auto accident on the East side. This one happened this afternoon in the area of Fairview and Harney. 3 vehicles are reported to be involved. One of the vehicles is reported to have rolled over. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries.
nbc15.com
14-year-old arrested after allegedly committing two burglaries in the same day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department arrested a 14-year-old male after he was allegedly linked to two burglaries committed early Saturday morning. According to officials, just before 3 a.m. officers were sent to a burglary alarm at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar located at 2601 Morse St. When...
nbc15.com
MPD investigating fatal stabbing on east side of Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police said an initial weapons violation on the east side of Madison has turned into a homicide investigation after a 35-year-old male was found with a fatal stab wound Friday night. According to officials, the man was initially taken to the hospital and later died...
nbc15.com
Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people were killed in...
Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
Delivery truck destroys building that housed Mazomanie business
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A delivery truck drove through a building Wednesday morning, destroying it. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie and drove through the structure, which housed a business. The incident was reported just before 7:15 a.m. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the...
Missing 12-year-old found safe, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A 12-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week has been found safe. Madison police had been searching for the girl since around noon on Tuesday. In an incident report update shared Thursday afternoon, police said the girl was found safe and is now back home. Prior to her being found safe, police said the 12-year-old...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations, Many Traffic Stops…
Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations,. Last 72 hour call logs for the Rockford PD traffic stops. County logs are even longer. https://data.illinois.gov/. Traffic stops are one of the most common activities for law enforcement officers on patrol. According to police1.com, They are the epitome of proactive, self-initiated policing.
nbc15.com
DCHS announces successful Clear The Shelters event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society announced their final tally of adopted animals from their Clear The Shelter event this weekend. DCHS said 83 animals were adopted during the weekend-long event, making the event a huge success. Because staff and volunteers had such a busy weekend with...
