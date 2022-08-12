ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

nbc15.com

UWPD investigates gunfire report at Picnic Point

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department continues to investigate a report gunfire Sunday that prompted them to ask people to avoid the area for about an hour. Few details about the incident have been released at this time. UWPD tweeted its first alert shortly after 7...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Person found dead after Mineral Point apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County officials said one person was found dead after Mineral Point officials responded to an apartment fire Saturday afternoon. Mineral Point police officers, Mineral Point fire crews and Mineral Point EMS were dispatched to a structure fire at an apartment building in the 700 block of Fair St. Saturday around 3:30 p.m.
MINERAL POINT, WI
x1071.com

Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51

BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning. Sun Prairie and Madison fire crews responded to the scene; Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the Sun Prairie Fire Department is the lead agency. Schuster added that crews were...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison Police: ‘no threat to campus’ after shots fired incident at Picnic Point

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police say it is safe to resume normal activities after a shots fired report Sunday morning at Picnic Point. They are continuing to investigate the scene, but say there is no threat to campus. UWPD first tweeted just after 7:00 a.m. of the shots fired and told the public to avoid the area. WiscAlert-Report of shots...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Truck fire causing delays on I-39/90/94

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large truck fire on I-39/90/94 late Friday morning caused backups on both sides of the highway and sent smoke towering over the road. The burning truck sat on the inner shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-39/90/94, between the U.S. 19 and U.S. 51 interchanges and slowed traffic in both directions.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating fatal stabbing on east side of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police said an initial weapons violation on the east side of Madison has turned into a homicide investigation after a 35-year-old male was found with a fatal stab wound Friday night. According to officials, the man was initially taken to the hospital and later died...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive

In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people were killed in...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing 12-year-old found safe, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A 12-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week has been found safe. Madison police had been searching for the girl since around noon on Tuesday. In an incident report update shared Thursday afternoon, police said the girl was found safe and is now back home. ﻿ Prior to her being found safe, police said the 12-year-old...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DCHS announces successful Clear The Shelters event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society announced their final tally of adopted animals from their Clear The Shelter event this weekend. DCHS said 83 animals were adopted during the weekend-long event, making the event a huge success. Because staff and volunteers had such a busy weekend with...
DANE COUNTY, WI

