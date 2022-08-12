ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect in February chase arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 23-year-old man they said led officers on a brief vehicle chase that ended in a crash that injured a passenger earlier this year. Cameron Russell Clark of Mobile was arrested and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. On Feb. 14,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man accused of impersonating officer shares his side of story

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of impersonating an officer and extortion -- wants to clear the air -- on what he says really happened. “I would never impersonate Prichard... I don’t even like Prichard Police Department,” said Byron Thomas. Bonding out Saturday evening -- 38-year-old Byron...
PRICHARD, AL
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop. The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police. He was taken into custody at the scene....
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Florida ‘dancer’ arrested after allegedly burglarizing storage units

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
WKRG

Motion to dismiss charges filed for Mobile City Councilman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss charges against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds. The document was filed Friday afternoon, in efforts to drop Reynolds Public Intoxication charges. Reynolds was arrested in Baldwin County on July 3rd, and taken to the Baldwin...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dollar store manager stabbed in neck by shoplifter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews rushed a Family Dollar employee to the hospital after Mobile police said she was stabbed by a shoplifter. It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the store on Dauphin Island Parkway at Halls Mill Road. Another store employee told FOX10 News a woman was trying...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cyclist hit by car, hospitalized: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a cyclist is in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, after a car hit the man when he was trying to cross over an intersection Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, a cyclist tried to cross the northbound lanes […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating after man found shot at local apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old man was found shot at an apartment complex on Azalea Road Friday night, according to authorities. The incident happened around 7 p.m. The Mobile Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. FOX10 News will have more information...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot.  Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Cyclist hit by vehicle on Theodore Dawes Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A cyclist was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the scene at Theodore Dawes Road and Helton Road around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the cyclist was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Theodore Dawes Road from the center lane when a vehicle struck him.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’

UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school. Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm. Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police...
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: Arrest warrant served for Pensacola contractor Matt Banks

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The warrant for Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks has been served, Pensacola Police confirmed to Channel 3 Thursday afternoon. A warrant was issued several days ago for Banks' arrest. Pensacola Police say Banks showed up at the Okaloosa County Jail Wednesday night. Banks' name was run through the...
PENSACOLA, FL

