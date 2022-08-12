Read full article on original website
Suspect in February chase arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 23-year-old man they said led officers on a brief vehicle chase that ended in a crash that injured a passenger earlier this year. Cameron Russell Clark of Mobile was arrested and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. On Feb. 14,...
Man accused of impersonating officer shares his side of story
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of impersonating an officer and extortion -- wants to clear the air -- on what he says really happened. “I would never impersonate Prichard... I don’t even like Prichard Police Department,” said Byron Thomas. Bonding out Saturday evening -- 38-year-old Byron...
More than 1 kilo of cocaine & 2 guns seized from ‘high-level cocaine dealer’: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit said they seized more than one kilogram of cocaine, marijuana, other narcotics and two handguns this week. Sabrocki Hunter, 44, a “high-level cocaine dealer in the Mobile and Prichard area,” was arrested on Tuesday, August 9 at around 10:30 p.m. after a “brief vehicle […]
Deputies: Five-time convicted felon from Cantonment arrested in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit and Warrants Unit arrested a man Friday who had an active warrant out for his arrest in Escambia County. Mako Pert, 35, of Cantonment is charged with fleeing/eluding from law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a...
Family Dollar clerk stabbed, woman charged with attempted murder in south Alabama
UPDATE (5:25 p.m.): Takea Shackleford was questioned while being taken to Metro Jail. Here’s a transcript of what Takea said when being questioned about the thefts, and the stabbing. Do you have anything to say about the stabbing at Family Dollar? Shackleford: No, I don’t. Do you have anything to say about why you have […]
Dollar store manager in critical condition after being stabbed by shoplifter, Alabama police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – The manager of a Family Dollar store in Alabama is in critical condition after police say she was stabbed by a shoplifter. Police said the stabbing happened at the store in Mobile on Thursday afternoon. A store employee who witnessed the attack told WALA...
Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop. The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police. He was taken into custody at the scene....
Florida ‘dancer’ arrested after allegedly burglarizing storage units
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
Motion to dismiss charges filed for Mobile City Councilman
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss charges against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds. The document was filed Friday afternoon, in efforts to drop Reynolds Public Intoxication charges. Reynolds was arrested in Baldwin County on July 3rd, and taken to the Baldwin...
Dollar store manager stabbed in neck by shoplifter
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews rushed a Family Dollar employee to the hospital after Mobile police said she was stabbed by a shoplifter. It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the store on Dauphin Island Parkway at Halls Mill Road. Another store employee told FOX10 News a woman was trying...
Cyclist hit by car, hospitalized: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a cyclist is in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, after a car hit the man when he was trying to cross over an intersection Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, a cyclist tried to cross the northbound lanes […]
MPD investigating after man found shot at local apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old man was found shot at an apartment complex on Azalea Road Friday night, according to authorities. The incident happened around 7 p.m. The Mobile Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. FOX10 News will have more information...
Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot. Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
MPD: Cyclist hit by vehicle on Theodore Dawes Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A cyclist was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the scene at Theodore Dawes Road and Helton Road around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the cyclist was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Theodore Dawes Road from the center lane when a vehicle struck him.
Deputies led on chase across 2 counties, Lucedale man arrested
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — One man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after George County deputies said they were led on a chase spanning two counties. Joe Stewart, 35, was charged after deputies received a call from a business in the Rocky Creek area. A woman called from her workplace and said she “received threatening […]
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace apartments, believed to be self-defense: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released more details about a shooting that killed one man at Oakwood Terrace Apartments Thursday, Aug. 11 Deputies opened up a death investigation after they were called to the complex around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a man shot to death inside one […]
Stolen vehicle crashes into Escambia County home, investigation ongoing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities are investigating a crash early Thursday morning in Escambia County involving a stolen vehicle. Florida Highway Patrol says a stolen white Ford F-350 pickup truck with a Georgia license tag backed into a home at approximately 2 a.m. on Hawthorne Drive in Warrington. According to...
Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’
UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school. Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm. Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police...
UPDATE: Arrest warrant served for Pensacola contractor Matt Banks
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The warrant for Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks has been served, Pensacola Police confirmed to Channel 3 Thursday afternoon. A warrant was issued several days ago for Banks' arrest. Pensacola Police say Banks showed up at the Okaloosa County Jail Wednesday night. Banks' name was run through the...
