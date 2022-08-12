Michelle Branch Splitting With Patrick Carney After 3 Years Of Marriage: ‘I Am Totally Devastated’
Michelle Branch and her husband Patrick Carney are separating after three years of marriage.
In an official statement to People, the 39-year-old artist said she is "totally devastated," and to say that she is "does not even come close to describing how [she] feels for [herself] and for her family."
The statement continues, "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward."
