Troubled Relationship

Michelle Branch Splitting With Patrick Carney After 3 Years Of Marriage: ‘I Am Totally Devastated’

Business Times
 3 days ago

Michelle Branch and her husband Patrick Carney are separating after three years of marriage.

Michelle BranchJustin Higuchi/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

In an official statement to People, the 39-year-old artist said she is "totally devastated," and to say that she is "does not even come close to describing how [she] feels for [herself] and for her family."

The statement continues, "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward."

TV & VIDEOS
