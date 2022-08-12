ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out

Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Harry Caray’s grandson Chip reacts to ‘Field of Dreams’ Game’s bizarre hologram that had Twitter buzzing

The MLB’s annual “Field of Dreams” Game has had some touching moments recently — including Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad having a catch — but Thursday’s tilt had one incredibly bizarre occurrence. Iconic Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray, who died in 1998, was digitally recreated on the Fox broadcast to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Beloved Cubs announcer Harry Caray 'returns' at Field of Dreams game

In a case of life imitating art, the MLB's second annual Field of Dreams game brought a baseball legend back to life — much to the shock of many viewers. A recreated virtual rendition of Harry Caray singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” played during the seventh inning of the game, and it drew widespread cheers from attendees in the ballpark but received a decidedly mixed reaction on social media, with some fans uneasy about the technological revival of the famous Chicago Cubs announcer, who died in 1998.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return

Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
MLB
NBC Sports

Will Clark reveals hilarious Rickey Henderson base-stealing story

Will Clark had his number retired by the Giants on July 30, and it's no surprise that many are having the 58-year-old recount stories from his playing career. During a Tuesday appearance on KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, Clark answered a question regarding his favorite player to have at first base. The Giants legend had a 15-year playing career, with many players coming over to chat at his position.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Harry Caray
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch MLB online

The New York Yankees will meet the Boston Red Sox in the final game of their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball at Fenway Park. The Yankees are coming off a bounce-back 3-2 win after falling in the first game to Boston, as they will look to make it two in a row tonight. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will look to rebound after the loss last night and will look to the home crowd to bring some energy to this rivalry series.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series

New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play the second of their three-game series Saturday night at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below. The New York Yankees continued their skid with […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth Son News

The son of prominent NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth has reportedly landed a big-time job. According to a report from The New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Jac Collinsworth, who played at Notre Dame, will be calling Fighting Irish football games for NBC. Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett will be on the...
FOOTBALL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

