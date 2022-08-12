The New York Yankees will meet the Boston Red Sox in the final game of their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball at Fenway Park. The Yankees are coming off a bounce-back 3-2 win after falling in the first game to Boston, as they will look to make it two in a row tonight. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will look to rebound after the loss last night and will look to the home crowd to bring some energy to this rivalry series.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO