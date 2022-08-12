ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis steps down after 25 years at NJ; Poole follows as AD

By Paul Durham
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago

The time had come, thought Nicole Davis, to step away from her dual roles at North Johnston High. After 25 years as volleyball coach and 12 as athletic director, Davis recently decided to resign both positions – she'll still teach physical education – in order to spend more time with her family this fall. Jay Poole, the varsity girls basketball […]

