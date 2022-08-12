Davis steps down after 25 years at NJ; Poole follows as AD

Under head football coach Joe Panuke, Mount Angel footballers from fifth grade through high school grow up on the gridiron.Ahead of the fall football season, the Trojans are preparing for another trip to the championship game. This time though, the 2A state champion runners-up will be moving up to the 3A level to continue playing 11-man football while the 2A teams they leave behind make the switch to 9-man football. According to Kennedy head football coach Joe Panuke, the decision was one he put to his players and coaching and staff. The groups came back with a unanimous answer....

