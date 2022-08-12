Saratoga County sheriff looking for vulnerable adult
HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia.
Marian Zdeb was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 236 and 146 in the town of Halfmoon. She was driving a 2012 grey Toyota Highlander with New York registration GBT-9906.Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Zdeb is 76 years old. She is described as a white female. She is around 5’7″ and 115 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue top.
Anyone who sees her is asked to either call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (518) 885-6761.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 1