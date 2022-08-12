ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire at 3-story vacant home

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Firefighters are responding to a 2-Alarm fire on Westwood Avenue in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to the Baltimore City Fire Union. Baltimore City Fire officials said shortly before 1:00PM, they responded to the 3000 block of Westwood Ave for a fire in a 3-story vacant home.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Second Alarm Called As Crews Battle Massive House Fire In Baltimore

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of a Baltimore home for several blocks as crews worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire that broke out. Crews from the Baltimore Firefighters Union were called to a home in the 3000 block of Westwood Avenue early on Sunday, Aug. 14, where there was a reported fire that broke out in a three-story house.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries

BALTIMORE -- Nine people were shot and two of them died from their gunshot injuries between 7:50 p.m. Saturday and  2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.The smattering of shootings erupted in various parts of the city within the span of several hours.First, someone shot a 58-year-old man in the leg in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.Officers working in East Baltimore found the man in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, according to authorities.Then, around 11:30 p.m., officers on patrol in South Baltimore learned that there had been a shooting near the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

A spate of shootings in Baltimore on Friday left four people dead, one injured

BALTIMORE -- Another round of violent shootings rattled Baltimore residents on Friday. The shootings sent officers and detectives scouring for evidence in various parts of the city during a 16-hour period.By the end of the day, homicide detectives had investigated four shootings that killed four people and injured another person.The shootings started early in the morning. A 54-year-old man was shot in Southwest Baltimore around 4:45 a.m. His gunshot injuries were so severe that homicide detectives were asked to assist with the investigation into the shooting, police said.Several hours later, around 1:15 p.m., someone shot a 33-year-old man in Northeast Baltimore. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours, 2 victims killed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WATER RESCUE | Person removed from Harbor near Captain James

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A person was rescued from the Harbor Sunday evening. According to the Baltimore Firefighters Union, at about 4 p.m., fireboats were responding to a reported person in the water near Captain James. The person was removed and evaluated by medics. Their condition was not immediately available.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

17-year-old boy injured in East Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in East Baltimore that left a man and a teen injured on Saturday evening. At approximately 7:50PM, officers were called to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 58-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'This is an inconvenience': Some senior citizens stuck in apartments due to broken elevator

Some senior citizens are getting stuck in their east Baltimore apartments because the elevator in the building has been broken for more than a week. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the daughter of a resident who is in a wheelchair, and she said that the issue has forced them to call the Baltimore Fire Department multiple times to help get her mother up and down the stairs.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Police Seeking Information About Attempted ATM Burglary

CROFTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is currently seeking information. Around midnight on August 11th, suspects were seen driving a black Jaguar XJ, who would later attempt to burglarize a drive-up ATM. The ATM was located at the Shore United...
CROFTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police are searching for hiker last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to authorities.Tyler Fitts, 24, was last seen at the park walking from Pot Rocks toward the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.Fitts is 5'10 and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing blue/green swim trunks, no shirt, and dark blue Crocs at the time of his disappearance, according to authorities.Anyone who sees Fitts or knows of his whereabouts should call 410-887-5000
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Baltimore police: 2 killed, others wounded in shootings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people are dead and several others are wounded from shootings in Maryland’s largest city. One man died and a woman was seriously wounded during a shooting in northeast Baltimore that officers responded to early Sunday. Two others were wounded. And officers responding to a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man charged in fatal boating hit-and-run on Magothy River in July

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police arrested a man Friday in connection with afatal boating hit-and-run last month. Video above: Family devastated after fatal boating hit-and-run (July) Maryland Natural Resources Police said officers arrested Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, on negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally...
PASADENA, MD
Daily Voice

$8K Reward Offered For Information In Baltimore Murder

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in connection to the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Shareef Muse was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway shortly after 11:13 a.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Baltimore police. No other descriptive information was provided...
BALTIMORE, MD

