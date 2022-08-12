ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Upper Darby police release photos of man, minivan sought in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

By Siafa Lewis
 3 days ago

Upper Darby police release photos of man, minivan sought in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead 01:42

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have released new photos of a suspect wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Upper Darby. A motorcyclist was hit and killed at the intersection of West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road last month.

The accident took place on the night of July 27.

On Thursday, Upper Darby police released pictures of both the minivan that struck the motorcyclist, leading to his death, as well as of the man they believe was driving that minivan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5nqP_0hECIgyA00

The man was believed to be riding his motorcycle home from work when he had his life taken from him.

Eyewitness News spoke to a resident who lives on Kenmore Road but didn't want to talk to on camera. That resident claims many neighbors here have complained time and again about motorists speeding down their street, routinely ignoring stop signs.

The minivan believed to have struck the motorist is a silver 2008 Chrysler Town and Country. At the time, it bore a Pennsylvania license plate that reads KXN2813.

This is the man authorities believe was driving that minivan.

After hitting the motorcyclist, which reportedly sent the bike a block down the road, the minivan was last seen traveling on State Road toward Landsdowne Avenue.

Upper Darby police are asking for the public's help in finding this driver or locating the minivan. If you have any information, you're asked to call 610-734-7693.

CBS Philly

18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A  shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man dies in car crash in Philadelphia's Logan section, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  – A man dies in a car crash in Philadelphia's Logan section Sunday morning, police say. The incident happened on the 5100 block of North Broad Street around 8:15 a.m.Police say the driver was going northbound on Broad Street when he hit a parked Ford Taurus and then struck the railing. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at around 8:20 a.m.No further information was released at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man gets stuck in storm drain while running from police in Bryn Mawr

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) -- A man in Bryn Mawr, Radnor Township got stuck in a storm drain while he was running away from police on Sunday night. The drain was located beneath Conestoga Road at Locust Grove Terrace.The man has since been pulled out of the drain and he was taken to the hospital. Radnor Township investigators tell CBS3 a case of theft originated the chase. Lower Merion police are now handling the case. 
BRYN MAWR, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police working to end rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People trying to enjoy the nice weather at a local park are getting a rude surprise – broken windows and stolen items.Police are working to put the brakes on a rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park. The smash and grabs are happening in the blink of an eye.It's a serene 2,000 acre escape in Philadelphia."It's like my church, I call it my church all the time," Dawn Ucciferri said. "It's beautiful, it's peaceful, it's nature."But sometimes this calm oasis can turn into a crime scene.Shattered glass shows the aftermath of car break-ins spoiling days at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

