Read full article on original website
Related
A Pair of 2.8 Magnitude Earthquakes Struck Washington County on Thursday August 11
Did you feel the Earth move yesterday in Washington County? A pair of 2.8 magnitude earthquakes rumbled through Washington County on Thursday, August 11 a little more than 12 hours apart. The first earthquake yesterday was centered 2 miles west-northwest of Jonesboro at 7:29 in the morning. The 2nd earthquake...
3rd Earthquake in Washington County in 2 Days All Within 10 Miles of Each Other
For the 3rd time in 2 days the Earth rumbled in Washington County Maine, with another earthquake! The latest earthquake occurred on Saturday, August 13th at 7:35 a.m. Saturday's earthquake registered 2.1 on the Richter Scale. It was located 2 miles east-southeast of Centerville. This is almost exactly where the 2nd earthquake on Thursday August 11th was located.
mdislander.com
Officials say start winter prep now
ELLSWORTH — Sure you’ve been sweating this month, but it is Maine. That means there will be winter weather arriving sooner rather than later and all economic signs point to continued high energy costs. Home heating oil average costs more than doubled from May 2021 to May 2022,...
mdislander.com
Learn to identity Maine’s most common birds
BAR HARBOR — Maine is a birder’s paradise. Join birder, conservationist and author Nick Lund for an author talk about his book “American Birding Association Field Guide to Birds of Maine” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Jesup Memorial Library. Lund’s book is written for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast
Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
It’s Fun When Maine’s Wildlife Interacts With Us, Unless It’s These 20 Animals
Wild animal interactions are bound to happen, especially in a rural state like Maine. I'm sure every person reading this has a story of their own experience that's good, bad, or ugly. This includes a couple from Cutler that have quite a story to tell after a cute encounter with...
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
wagmtv.com
Versant Power PSA - Power Outage Alert
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant crews are responding to two separate outages: A fallen tree on the line caused outages for about 1,000 customers in Orrington. Repairs are underway. Crews are en route to Madawaska to determine the cause of an outage affecting about 1,100 customers. They will work safely and as quickly as possible to make any necessary repairs until all customers are restored.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Versant Power begins undersea cable installation project
HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine — This week, Versant Power is beginning work on one of two undersea electrical cable installations planned for 2022. Versant crews, along with contracted specialty crews, have started laying cable in Islesford between Great Cranberry and Little Cranberry Islands. The project is expected to take two to three days to complete, according to a release from Versant.
Fire at senior living facility in Glenburn displaces residents
GLENBURN, Maine — At least two-dozen seniors are displaced after a fire started on the second floor of Sunny Gables Senior Citizen's Home in Glenburn on Friday. The Penobscot Regional Communications Center activated the first-alarm fire at approximately 11 p.m. at the building located at 961 Hudson Road. The fire was upgraded to a third alarm fire because of the number of tenants and the fact that some of the residents were experiencing difficulty getting out of the building, according to the Glenburn Fire Department's Facebook post.
wabi.tv
Orono woman’s gardening leads to published book, feature in Maine magazine
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - When Lisa Colburn moved to Orono about 20 years ago, her yard consisted of grass, an invasive Crimson King Maple, and a few shrubs. She says she immediately got to work pulling them out, digging and planting new things. “My husband said, ‘are you sure you...
foxbangor.com
Jurassic Quest roars into Maine
BANGOR — The Jurassic period has been described by scientists as having been the ‘golden age’ of the dinosaurs. And while this period ended about 145 million years ago, Jurassic Quest is helping dinosaur lovers experience what it was like when these awesome creatures ruled the planet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Construction underway to install bridge in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine — Maintaining infrastructure is an ongoing challenge for state officials as many bridges across the state need repairs or replacement. On Tuesday, a somewhat unique bridge replacement project started in Hampden. Twin bridge on Carmel Road in Hampden is being replaced with a new bridge made of...
Does anyone else hear the dinosaur roars in Bangor?
BANGOR, Maine — Welcome to Jurassic Quest. The Bangor Cross Insurance Center has opened its doors to the young and dinosaur-loving alike to experience dozens of interactive, animatronic, and prehistoric creatures. “Jurassic Quest is the largest and most time expansive prehistoric exhibit in North America,” Brainy Beth, a dinosaur...
Culvert failure shuts down road in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine — According to a Facebook post by the City of Ellsworth on Tuesday, a culvert failure has caused Shore Road to close for the next day or two. The post states that Shore Road will be closed to traffic at the Pond Avenue and Forrest Avenue intersections. Public works crews are working to replace the failed culvert.
City of Brewer begins construction on phase 3 of riverwalk
BREWER, Maine — Construction for phase three of the Brewer Riverwalk project along the Penobscot River has begun. The entire project started with a children’s garden and has grown into a trail stretching from Penobscot Street to Mason's Brewing Company. The riverwalk will be getting a 300-yard extension...
Aerosmith resumes tour with Bangor as first stop
BANGOR, Maine — After a months-long hiatus from their 2022 tour, Aerosmith is set to officially return on Sept. 4 with Bangor as its first stop at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Fans across the state are pretty excited, but perhaps the band is even more so. "NOT TO TOOT...
Bangor students win gold medal in national SkillsUSA competition
BANGOR, Maine — Two students from the United Technologies Center in Bangor, traveled to Atlanta in June to compete in the national SkillsUSA competition. “It was one day, eight hours. They gave us a prompt at the beginning of it and we had to model, texture, animate an animated short,” said Keegan Nilsson.
Bangor votes to ban flavored tobacco sales in the city
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor City Council met Monday evening and decided in a 6 to 1 vote to instate an ordinance to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products for a second time. The ordinance will prevent the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and menthol-flavored...
Bangor councilors vote to ban sale of flavored tobacco products
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor city councilors voted to approve the ban the sale of flavored tobacco products Monday evening. Just before 10:30 p.m., councilors voted 6 to 1 to approve the ban, which will begin January 1, 2023. Last fall, city councilors voted to ban the sale of flavored...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0