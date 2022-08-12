ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, ME

WDEA AM 1370

3rd Earthquake in Washington County in 2 Days All Within 10 Miles of Each Other

For the 3rd time in 2 days the Earth rumbled in Washington County Maine, with another earthquake! The latest earthquake occurred on Saturday, August 13th at 7:35 a.m. Saturday's earthquake registered 2.1 on the Richter Scale. It was located 2 miles east-southeast of Centerville. This is almost exactly where the 2nd earthquake on Thursday August 11th was located.
