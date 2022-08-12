ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Kevin Durant reportedly wants to play with Celtics' Marcus Smart

Could Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) become teammates one day? KD certainly would like that. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant’s future is still up in the air. The star forward is not backing down from his desire to get traded by the Nets. Durant even told team owner Joe Tsai to choose between him or the pairing of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

Tsai tweeted on Monday that the coaching staff and the front office had his support.

Tsai’s tweet implies that if anyone is leaving the Nets, it will be Durant. Reports have since surfaced mentioning Durant's preferred destinations and with whom he'd like to play.

On Wednesday, Ian Begley of SNY wrote that Durant’s preferred destination is Boston and that he wants to play with reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. “Durant sees Boston as a desired landing spot, per people familiar with the matter. Durant also would like to play with Boston’s Marcus Smart if he is traded to the Celtics, per people familiar with the matter,” Begley explained.

Making this happen would be complicated. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Nets want Smart in a trade for Durant.

"The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added."

Do the Celtics need Durant?

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe detailed how the Celtics handled Jaylen Brown after reports mentioned him as part of the Durant trade rumors. Brown understood eventually.

"When Brown’s name first appeared in Durant trade rumors a couple of weeks ago, the Celtics star tweeted “smh” (shaking my head), an apparent sign of frustration.

"But a league source said Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and coach Ime Udoka communicate with Brown “all the time” and have kept him in the loop, adding that Brown seems to understand the situation."

Jayson Tatum and Brown form a dynamic pair for the Celtics, who added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari in the offseason. Both players provide depth, size and scoring, and on paper, the Celtics are scarier than ever, even if they don’t land Durant.

