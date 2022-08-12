Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
wcyb.com
Less than three weeks from season opener, Quarles likes where ETSU is at
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ETSU held its first scrimmage of fall camp. It was fans first opportunity to see the Bucs up close. Both the offense and defense had their bright spots during Saturday's scrimmage. "I'm pleased where we are both sides," said ETSU head coach George Quarles....
wcyb.com
McDearman shoots 6-under 66, leads Tillinghast Invitational
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Mark McDearman was apart of the fourth group out on the golf course Saturday morning at the Tillinghast Invitational and when play concluded, it was his name atop the leaderboard. McDearman shot a 6-under 66 and leads by one shot over Benson Blevins. The...
wcyb.com
Mitchell fires 8-under 64 to win Tillinghast Invitational
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Matt Mitchell's first time at Johnson City Country Club will be a visit to remember. The Middle Tennessee resident shot a bogey-free 8-under 64 to comeback and win the Tillinghast Invitational on Sunday. "I didn't make too many mistakes," said Mitchell. "I made one...
wcyb.com
ETSU report: Women's basketball coach Simon Harris wrongfully dismissed 2 players
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ETSU women's basketball coach Simon Harris wrongfully dismissed two players, according to a Title IX compliance investigation conducted by the school. According to the report, Harris presented a slideshow to members of the team in July 2021. The slides included a rule that stated,...
wcyb.com
News 5 to Watch: Daniel Boone's Luke Scott
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — As the saying goes, offense wins games but defense wins championships. Good news for Daniel Boone: their defense has a chance to be outstanding, largely in part to defensive lineman Luke Scott. The senior recently committed to VMI. Scott says last season was all about...
wcyb.com
Carrier reflects on friendship with Larry Utsman
(WCYB) — The local racing community continues to remember Larry Utsman, a Bluff City native and former Kingsport Speedway Champion. The former NASCAR Late Model Sportsman died Friday. Utsman impacted so many, including Abingdon based NASCAR Crew Chief Chris Carrier. The two were friends almost 50 years, according to...
wcyb.com
Food Truck Park opens for business in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The first of its kind in the Tri-Cities officially opened for business on Friday. "People come up here honestly just to have a good time," said Emily Linderme, Blended Peadler general manager. "I feel like it will be a very good friends and family place just to gather, especially people on lunch breaks up here at Exit 7."
wcyb.com
Woman has life threatening injuries after being struck by car in Johnson City Saturday
JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was struck by a car in Johnson City on Saturday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Unaka Avenue. Police say a car driven by an Elizabethton woman struck a woman who was trying to cross the street.
wcyb.com
Board of Education to provide funding for school supplies in Hawkins County
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Board of Education voted on Thursday to provide $250,000 in funding to Hawkins County Schools. The fund will provide each student with $40 worth of school supplies. News 5 spoke with the director of schools for Hawkins County, Matt Hixson, about how important...
wcyb.com
Johnson County authorities ask for help with finding missing man
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with finding a missing man who was last seen Monday. William Dana Kimberlin, 43, was last seen August 8 in the Butler community. Police said Kimberlin left the area walking and has not been heard from since.
wcyb.com
Second man charged with murder following 2020 Kingsport shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A second man has been charged with murder following a shooting that occurred in November 2020, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Lekendrick Malone has been charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated burglary. Detectives previously charged Jonathan Smith last year....
wcyb.com
Teen dies, two injured, in fatal fire in Norton
NORTON, Va. — A 13-year-old is dead, and two women are suffering life-threatening burns after a house fire in Norton, according to Virginia State Police and the Norton Fire Department. Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning on the 500-block of Virginia Avenue. Officials say the...
wcyb.com
Crown Laboratories expanding: providing more jobs in the community
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A national company known for its products like Blue Lizard Sunscreen Crown Laboratories is expanding to a larger facility. This is the second phase of the company's expansion. The new space is 60,000 square feet and will be used for storage. When Crown Labs first...
