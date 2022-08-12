ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

wcyb.com

McDearman shoots 6-under 66, leads Tillinghast Invitational

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Mark McDearman was apart of the fourth group out on the golf course Saturday morning at the Tillinghast Invitational and when play concluded, it was his name atop the leaderboard. McDearman shot a 6-under 66 and leads by one shot over Benson Blevins. The...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Mitchell fires 8-under 64 to win Tillinghast Invitational

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Matt Mitchell's first time at Johnson City Country Club will be a visit to remember. The Middle Tennessee resident shot a bogey-free 8-under 64 to comeback and win the Tillinghast Invitational on Sunday. "I didn't make too many mistakes," said Mitchell. "I made one...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Elizabethton, TN
Elizabethton, TN
Elizabethton, TN
wcyb.com

News 5 to Watch: Daniel Boone's Luke Scott

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — As the saying goes, offense wins games but defense wins championships. Good news for Daniel Boone: their defense has a chance to be outstanding, largely in part to defensive lineman Luke Scott. The senior recently committed to VMI. Scott says last season was all about...
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

Carrier reflects on friendship with Larry Utsman

(WCYB) — The local racing community continues to remember Larry Utsman, a Bluff City native and former Kingsport Speedway Champion. The former NASCAR Late Model Sportsman died Friday. Utsman impacted so many, including Abingdon based NASCAR Crew Chief Chris Carrier. The two were friends almost 50 years, according to...
wcyb.com

Food Truck Park opens for business in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The first of its kind in the Tri-Cities officially opened for business on Friday. "People come up here honestly just to have a good time," said Emily Linderme, Blended Peadler general manager. "I feel like it will be a very good friends and family place just to gather, especially people on lunch breaks up here at Exit 7."
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Johnson County authorities ask for help with finding missing man

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with finding a missing man who was last seen Monday. William Dana Kimberlin, 43, was last seen August 8 in the Butler community. Police said Kimberlin left the area walking and has not been heard from since.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Second man charged with murder following 2020 Kingsport shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A second man has been charged with murder following a shooting that occurred in November 2020, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Lekendrick Malone has been charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated burglary. Detectives previously charged Jonathan Smith last year....
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Teen dies, two injured, in fatal fire in Norton

NORTON, Va. — A 13-year-old is dead, and two women are suffering life-threatening burns after a house fire in Norton, according to Virginia State Police and the Norton Fire Department. Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning on the 500-block of Virginia Avenue. Officials say the...
NORTON, VA
