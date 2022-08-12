Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday. Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies. According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies. “Today was […]
12-year-old among several injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a stabbing and shooting at the 200 block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. Authorities believe a fight broke out that […]
charlestondaily.net
Local Lowcountry Coffee Truck, Hurricane Coffee Company is selflessly giving back to the community in a quiet but profound way
They are convenient, offer diverse selections, complement every festival and event, and are a vital part of our Lowcountry culture. Sometimes, without us knowing, they are doing a little bit more to give back to the community and show us how much they care. Local Coffee Truck, Hurricane Coffee Company,...
live5news.com
‘Fairytale’ themed prom held for people with disabilities
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - People with disabilities, their families and their chaperones danced the night away at the prom Saturday. Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission hosted a “Fairytale” themed prom at the R.L. Jones Center in Mount Pleasant for its 8th year in a row. This event invites people of all ages and all disabilities every year as part of their efforts for accessible events.
1 injured in fire at The Citadel Friday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at The Citadel on Friday morning. The fire was reported at Byrd Hall, a classroom building on The Citadel’s campus, at 6:30 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said firefighters found light smoke and a small fire on the roof near an exhaust […]
live5news.com
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital following a shooting incident in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired inside a venue, according to Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
Thousands attend OneBerkeley Back to School Festival
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and families gathered in Moncks Corner on Saturday for a Back to School Festival hosted by the Berkeley County School District. After a two-year hiatus, the OneBerkeley Back to School Festival returned to prepare Berkeley County students for the upcoming school year. According to BCSD, nearly 6,000 people came […]
The Post and Courier
Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio
A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
The Island Connection
A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator
Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
counton2.com
Break-in at Whip Salon on HHI: BCSO
Surveillance footage of break-in at Whip Salon on HHI via Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened on August 4 around 3:30 a.m. President Biden, First Lady enjoying their Lowcountry …. Mount Pleasant neighbors voice concerns over proposed …. Mount Pleasant neighbors voice concerns over proposed …. Coach McKissick’s love...
live5news.com
Family pleas for information about missing teen, want to welcome her home safely
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Alexis Damitz ran away from her home in Summerville Tuesday night. That is the last time any family say or heard from her. Alexis’ mother shared a...
counton2.com
Share your back 2 school photos with News 2!
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are heading back to school this week. News 2 wants to see your student’s back-to-school photos! Upload your photos to our gallery below and you may see them on-air!. Among the first students heading back to class are...
The Post and Courier
Recent deaths in Charleston County highlight dangers of unintentional shootings
NORTH CHARLESTON — The 13-year-old boy was attending a birthday party July 20 at his family's residence. By the early hours of the next morning, the celebration had quieted down. The 15 attendees in the house on Pinehurst Street prepared for bed, except Micah Simmons and his 14-year-old relative.
The Post and Courier
A century-old ring was lost on Edisto Beach 2 years ago. Then an amateur sleuth found it.
EDISTO BEACH — She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea...
counton2.com
‘Let’s Talk’ with Tia Clark
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For five years, Tia Clark has taught people how to catch crabs with traps and lines and how to cast nets. Today, Tia is still shocked at how her crabbing hobby changed her life. So, how did this Charleston native become one of the...
counton2.com
Wellness Rooms opening for teachers in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Money from a grant is opening spaces for Charleston County School District (CCSD) teachers to take a breather when they need to during the school day. Wellness rooms, like the newly finished space at Chicora Elementary School, are equipped with massage tools, mats to stretch on,...
The Post and Courier
1741 Combahee Street, Charleston, SC 29412
James Island Gem! This updated home comes with a separate cottage. Perfect for multi-generational living. The main home has been lovingly maintained and it shows! Beautiful oak hardwoods flow throughout. The kitchen has updated counters flooring and appliances! The primary suite is gorgeous and features a huge walk-in closet along with a beautifully updated bathroom. The 3 secondary bedrooms share a hall bath that has also been completely remodeled. Out back you'll find an above ground pool with decking and the cottage which has raised ceilings (perfect for a golf simulator) as well as an en suite bathroom that leads directly out to to the pool. This one should be on your short list!
The Post and Courier
3 horses in Berkeley, Barnwell counties euthanized after contracting deadly equine virus
One horse in Berkeley County and two in Barnwell County have been euthanized following diagnoses of the potentially deadly equine infectious anemia. The disease causes horses and other equine species to become feverish and anemic, lose weight and eventually die. It is often transmitted through bloodsucking animals, like biting flies, and the sharing of needles. And there is no known treatment or cure.
The Post and Courier
Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says
A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
