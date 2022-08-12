Read full article on original website
an17.com
Troopers arrest suspect in fatal hit and run crash
DENHAM SPRINGS---On August 5, 2022, shortly after 11:30 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a hit and run crash on LA 1019 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland of Denham Springs. The initial investigation revealed...
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Negligent Injury After a Child was Injured in a Boat Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Negligent Injury After a Child was Injured in a Boat Incident. On August 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries LADWF confirmed that on August 11 in Lafourche Parish, enforcement agents arrested a Cutoff, Louisiana man for alleged boating infractions. Carl...
Police: Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly weekend shooting stemming from a domestic incident is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on...
wbrz.com
Family claims Saturday night fatal shooting was self-defense; 24-year-old man killed
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death along Florida Boulevard Saturday night after a domestic incident, and the family of the shooter says a woman shot her boyfriend out of self-defense. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 24-year-old Kaylon Shaw's body was found in a grassy area...
wbrz.com
Police: Man, 35, dead after shooting outside Plank Road gas station Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting outside a gas station on Plank Road Sunday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday outside the Save More gas station at the intersection of Plank Road and Evangeline Street. Police told...
wbrz.com
One hospitalized after early-morning shooting in subdivision off Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - One person was hospitalized after a shooting early Monday morning, sources told WBRZ. Sources say the person was in "stable condition" after the shooting, which happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Briarrose Drive off of Siegen Lane. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement to find out...
theadvocate.com
BRPD investigating fatal Saturday night shooting on Florida Boulevard
Officials are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead, Baton Rouge police said. Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found in a grassy area at 10530 Florida Blvd. around 9:30 p.m., BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said. Police said Shaw was killed during a domestic incident. Additional details were not...
brproud.com
29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
brproud.com
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
brproud.com
Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
Police make drug bust in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a month-long investigation into a heroin distribution operation has led to the arrest of Cedric Kelly, 41. Officers say they located three locations being used by Kelly and others to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of the drug.
wbrz.com
Police: Man arrested for Gonzales shooting that left two injured, caught in Baton Rouge
GONZALES - Police arrested a suspect in a Gonzales shooting that injured two people earlier this week. Jerome Bergeron was arrested Friday morning at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to police, Bergeron jumped out of a car and started firing at four people walking down South Abe Street on...
wbrz.com
State Police: Woman, 24, killed after crashing into tractor in Iberia Parish
IBERIA PARISH - A woman was killed Friday afternoon after crashing into a farm tractor on a highway in Jeanerette. State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on LA 85 near LA 673 in Iberia Parish shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday. It claimed the life of 24-year-old Mariah A. Francis.
brproud.com
Suspect found in fatal hit and run crash in Livingston, police say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police arrested a suspect that was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Aug. 5. According to LSP, 26-year-old Kyle Rowland was operating a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle eastbound on LA 1019 and 23-year-old Kyle Manno was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 westbound on LA 1019. Initial investigation shows the Ford F-150 crossed the center line, striking the motorcycle. The crash caused Rowland and his passenger to be thrown from their seats. Rowland and his passenger were taken to a local hosptial to be treated for their injuries.
wbrz.com
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A woman was heard screaming "rape" after a brutal attack in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Friday the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road. Officers told...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Lower Ninth Ward identified as commercial fisher, father of two
A man who was found shot dead Aug. 4 in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward has been identified as a commercial fisher and father of two from Poydras. Authorities say the body of Darrel Gonzales, Jr., 39, was discovered under the North Claiborne Avenue bridge at Jourdan Road. He had been shot multiple times.
Shooting outside church after funeral leaves 1 injured; suspect arrested
PLAQUEMINE, La. - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported one person was injured and a suspect was arrested in a shooting outside a church after a funeral on Friday, Aug. 12. Sheriff Brett Stassi said Anthony James,18, of Baton Rouge, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting...
theadvocate.com
Greenwell Springs man faces vehicular homicide count in Denham Springs hit-and-run fatality
Louisiana State Police have again arrested a Greenwell Springs man, now on a vehicular homicide count, in the Aug. 5 hit-and-run fatality in Denham Springs. Kyle Manno, 23, is accused of being the driver of the Ford F-150 that crashed into a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle on La. 1019 east of La. 16 shortly after 11:30 that night, State Police said in a news release issued late Thursday.
wbrz.com
Slidell police dog dies shortly after tracking down, catching burglary suspect
SLIDELL - A Slidell police dog died of cancer Thursday shortly after catching a burglary suspect. Officials say the dog, K9 Officer Kano, led officers to a suspicious person who had been stealing catalytic converters at a bus dealership on Frank Pichon Drive off I-10. The suspect ran away from...
wbrz.com
Killers in stolen cars cornered victim on Florida Boulevard; 15-year-old arrested in ambush shooting
BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old is one of two people facing murder charges after they allegedly bragged on social media about killing a woman in an ambush on Florida Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the unidentified teen and another suspect, 20-year-old Naquez Preston, were booked for first-degree murder in the May 18 shooting.
