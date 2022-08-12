ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

an17.com

Troopers arrest suspect in fatal hit and run crash

DENHAM SPRINGS---On August 5, 2022, shortly after 11:30 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a hit and run crash on LA 1019 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland of Denham Springs. The initial investigation revealed...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Police: Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly weekend shooting stemming from a domestic incident is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

BRPD investigating fatal Saturday night shooting on Florida Boulevard

Officials are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead, Baton Rouge police said. Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found in a grassy area at 10530 Florida Blvd. around 9:30 p.m., BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said. Police said Shaw was killed during a domestic incident. Additional details were not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Police make drug bust in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a month-long investigation into a heroin distribution operation has led to the arrest of Cedric Kelly, 41. Officers say they located three locations being used by Kelly and others to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of the drug.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect found in fatal hit and run crash in Livingston, police say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police arrested a suspect that was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Aug. 5. According to LSP, 26-year-old Kyle Rowland was operating a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle eastbound on LA 1019 and 23-year-old Kyle Manno was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 westbound on LA 1019. Initial investigation shows the Ford F-150 crossed the center line, striking the motorcycle. The crash caused Rowland and his passenger to be thrown from their seats. Rowland and his passenger were taken to a local hosptial to be treated for their injuries.
LIVINGSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Greenwell Springs man faces vehicular homicide count in Denham Springs hit-and-run fatality

Louisiana State Police have again arrested a Greenwell Springs man, now on a vehicular homicide count, in the Aug. 5 hit-and-run fatality in Denham Springs. Kyle Manno, 23, is accused of being the driver of the Ford F-150 that crashed into a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle on La. 1019 east of La. 16 shortly after 11:30 that night, State Police said in a news release issued late Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

