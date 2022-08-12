ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

‘It’s not a good fit:’ Project Indigo discussions continue after planning board recommends denial

By Sydney Bouchelle
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 3 days ago
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington City Council to consider funding for digital education program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council will consider an agreement to use $2.5 million in ARPA funding to create digital education program at their meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The project, called “DigitalBridge,” would be focused on giving digital skills and education to underserved populations. The city...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two local groups collaborate in efforts to keep Wilmington beautiful

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–Every second Saturday of the month, the Cape Fear River Watch teams up with Keep America Beautiful to clean up a portion of Wilmington. This time, volunteers gathered at in the Smith Creek Watershed at the intersection of Princess Place Drive and 30th Street. Volunteers and then headed east and west along the railroad tracks.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Kure Beach to consider revised, more specific panhandling ordinance

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Kure Beach Town Council will consider an amendment to their soliciting and panhandling ordinance at their meeting on Monday, August 15. The new ordinance would remove the permits currently required by the law while restricting soliciting in more scenarios and adding a fine.
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFPUA working to filter polluted Wilmington drinking water

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–After almost 40 years of polluted water in New Hanover County, a milestone has been reached to help filter toxins out of your drinking water. The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has made huge progress in their project of granular activated carbon filters at the Sweeny Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington after starting the project two years ago.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Historic Murchison Building purchased for $8.25 million

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A centerpiece of downtown Wilmington has a new owner. The historic 11-story office building is located at 201 N. Front Street and has been a familiar site in downtown Wilmington since its completion in 1914. The Murchison Building was recently acquired for $8.25 million by...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County road closing next week for pipe replacement

WRIGHTSBORO, NC (WWAY) — A section of Oakley Road in New Hanover County is scheduled to close on Monday for about two weeks. The N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance staff plans to close the roadway between August 15th and August 26th to replace a drainage pipe. Oakley Road will...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Type II Incident Management Team assumes command of Pender County fire

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews continued to battle the Juniper Road Two fire got some good news with Friday’s rain and Saturday’s cooler temperatures. But there’s still a lot of work to do. The N.C. Forest Service had this update on the conditions on Saturday. ===== Firefighting efforts along with Friday afternoon rainfall have held […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Drivers express concerns about pay app to park in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Some drivers expressing concerns about paying to park through the “Pay By Phone” app, claiming they received tickets after they paid for parking. Many use the app to avoid digging for coins to cover the parking fees. Lynne Lawrence used the app on her visit to downtown on Monday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
LELAND, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County Republicans seek investigation of June 28 runoff, major changes to how South Carolina elections are handled

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Republicans have approved a resolution asking for an investigation into the county’s June 28 runoff election and major changes to how elections are handled in South Carolina. Party Chairman Roger Slagle plans to present the resolution to Horry County Council members during their meeting Tuesday night. The party […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wunc.org

Offshore wind projected to bring at least 14,000 jobs to North Carolina

The two proposed offshore wind projects in North Carolina are expected to bring between 14,000 and 28,000 jobs during the construction phase. They're located at the northern and southern ends of the state, with the Kittyhawk project to the north split between North Carolina and Virginia. During a North Carolina...
WILMINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

Coastal Land Trust acquires milelong Cape Fear River tract

The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has purchased 265 acres along more than a mile of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County. The organization, which serves 31 counties in the coastal plain, said Wednesday that it would transfer the property in East Arcadia, just north of Riegelwood, to the state for management by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission as part of the Whitehall Plantation Game Lands.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two Cape Fear film projects receive funds from North Carolina Grant

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Five television and film projects across the state have been approved to receive North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant Funds, including two projects being filmed in the Cape Fear. “We are excited to have more cameras rolling across our state,” Governor Cooper said. “Having North...
WILMINGTON, NC
counton2.com

Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

