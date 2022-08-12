‘It’s not a good fit:’ Project Indigo discussions continue after planning board recommends denial

Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington City Council to consider funding for digital education program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council will consider an agreement to use $2.5 million in ARPA funding to create digital education program at their meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The project, called “DigitalBridge,” would be focused on giving digital skills and education to underserved populations. The city...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two local groups collaborate in efforts to keep Wilmington beautiful
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–Every second Saturday of the month, the Cape Fear River Watch teams up with Keep America Beautiful to clean up a portion of Wilmington. This time, volunteers gathered at in the Smith Creek Watershed at the intersection of Princess Place Drive and 30th Street. Volunteers and then headed east and west along the railroad tracks.
foxwilmington.com
Kure Beach to consider revised, more specific panhandling ordinance
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Kure Beach Town Council will consider an amendment to their soliciting and panhandling ordinance at their meeting on Monday, August 15. The new ordinance would remove the permits currently required by the law while restricting soliciting in more scenarios and adding a fine.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA working to filter polluted Wilmington drinking water
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–After almost 40 years of polluted water in New Hanover County, a milestone has been reached to help filter toxins out of your drinking water. The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has made huge progress in their project of granular activated carbon filters at the Sweeny Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington after starting the project two years ago.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
H2GO receives $400,000 in grants to prepare for increasing growth, demand
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Northeastern Brunswick County continues to grow at a rapid rate, and Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO was recently awarded $400,000 to help keep up with that growth. The funding was from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ), Division of Water Infrastructure for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic Murchison Building purchased for $8.25 million
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A centerpiece of downtown Wilmington has a new owner. The historic 11-story office building is located at 201 N. Front Street and has been a familiar site in downtown Wilmington since its completion in 1914. The Murchison Building was recently acquired for $8.25 million by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Test reveals ‘excellent water quality’ following July Surf City sewage spill
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Officials say a recent test of the Intracoastal Waterway near Surf City showed “excellent water quality” nearly two weeks after a July 31st sewage spill. The late-July spill was caused by an electrical surge in the wastewater collection system, which discharged around...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County road closing next week for pipe replacement
WRIGHTSBORO, NC (WWAY) — A section of Oakley Road in New Hanover County is scheduled to close on Monday for about two weeks. The N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance staff plans to close the roadway between August 15th and August 26th to replace a drainage pipe. Oakley Road will...
Type II Incident Management Team assumes command of Pender County fire
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews continued to battle the Juniper Road Two fire got some good news with Friday’s rain and Saturday’s cooler temperatures. But there’s still a lot of work to do. The N.C. Forest Service had this update on the conditions on Saturday. ===== Firefighting efforts along with Friday afternoon rainfall have held […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Drivers express concerns about pay app to park in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Some drivers expressing concerns about paying to park through the “Pay By Phone” app, claiming they received tickets after they paid for parking. Many use the app to avoid digging for coins to cover the parking fees. Lynne Lawrence used the app on her visit to downtown on Monday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
Horry County Republicans seek investigation of June 28 runoff, major changes to how South Carolina elections are handled
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Republicans have approved a resolution asking for an investigation into the county’s June 28 runoff election and major changes to how elections are handled in South Carolina. Party Chairman Roger Slagle plans to present the resolution to Horry County Council members during their meeting Tuesday night. The party […]
wunc.org
Offshore wind projected to bring at least 14,000 jobs to North Carolina
The two proposed offshore wind projects in North Carolina are expected to bring between 14,000 and 28,000 jobs during the construction phase. They're located at the northern and southern ends of the state, with the Kittyhawk project to the north split between North Carolina and Virginia. During a North Carolina...
coastalreview.org
Coastal Land Trust acquires milelong Cape Fear River tract
The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has purchased 265 acres along more than a mile of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County. The organization, which serves 31 counties in the coastal plain, said Wednesday that it would transfer the property in East Arcadia, just north of Riegelwood, to the state for management by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission as part of the Whitehall Plantation Game Lands.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two Cape Fear film projects receive funds from North Carolina Grant
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Five television and film projects across the state have been approved to receive North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant Funds, including two projects being filmed in the Cape Fear. “We are excited to have more cameras rolling across our state,” Governor Cooper said. “Having North...
counton2.com
Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine...
wcti12.com
Change in wind direction to send Juniper Road Fire smoke into several coastal communities
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Eastern North Carolina continues to see south-southwesterly breezes Thursday morning, about 7-8 mph along the shore, but that will start to change around lunchtime and impact the areas that will see and smell smoke and particles in the air caused by the fire inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands near Hampstead.
WECT
Wilmington man completes 15,000 mile bike ride for veteran mental health awareness
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A trip that took almost 3 months, across 48 states and more than 15,000 miles is now complete. Sunday, Army veteran Perry Steed was welcomed back to Wilmington by his family and more than 60 bikers and fellow veterans. A trip he calls “Ride For Light”...
Fuku to Join Wilmington’s Incoming Chancery Market Food Hall & Bar
The spicy fried chicken sandwich store will be one of many tenants housed inside the culinary collective coming this fall
WWAY NewsChannel 3
BCSO Marine Patrol Unit receives award for removing abandoned boats
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The hard work of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit hasn’t gone unnoticed. FSgt. Jake Zaludek and the Patrol Unit was one of many recipients of the North Carolina Coastal Federation’s Pelican Awards. A ceremony was held last Saturday evening...
