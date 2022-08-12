ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Lincoln Property working toward warehouse

Lincoln Property Co. continues moving ahead with developing a 302,000-square-foot warehouse on property it bought June 7 in West Jacksonville. The Dallas-based company and its civil engineer, Adkinson Engineering, applied to the St. Johns River Water Management District for the project. Landowner Jack Allen sold the 41.3-acre site at 2992...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems

YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
YULEE, FL
First Coast News

Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Florida Casket Co. renovation design approved

The Downtown Development Review Board unanimously awarded final design approval Aug. 11 for the Jacksonville Historical Society’s proposed renovation of the Florida Casket Co. building. The building, at 318 Palmetto St. next to the historical society’s offices in the former St. Luke’s Hospital, was built in 1882. It is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Saxum preparing for $60.8 million freezer warehouse

The city is reviewing a construction permit application for Saxum Real Estate to build a 334,022-square-foot refrigerated warehouse at a cost of $60.77 million in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Primus Builders Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, is the contractor for the food distribution facility on 32.37 acres at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Careathon 2022: Thank you, NE Florida!

Jacksonville, Fl — It started with a single phone call moments after 5 am on Friday. A generous individual made a donation to the Child Cancer Fund. With that, the 8th annual Careathon was off and running. More than 13 hours later and after hearing dozens upon dozens of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Crews respond to house fire in Loretto

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Saturday afternoon to a house fire in Loretto. Firefighters could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the house on Sweetwater Oaks Drive near the intersection of Loretto Road and San Jose Boulevard. The fire was out by that time. News4JAX was told that no...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

