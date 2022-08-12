Read full article on original website
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Lincoln Property working toward warehouse
Lincoln Property Co. continues moving ahead with developing a 302,000-square-foot warehouse on property it bought June 7 in West Jacksonville. The Dallas-based company and its civil engineer, Adkinson Engineering, applied to the St. Johns River Water Management District for the project. Landowner Jack Allen sold the 41.3-acre site at 2992...
News4Jax.com
For 28 years, volunteers have been painting Jaguars paw prints on the streets of downtown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Large yellow paws were painted on the streets downtown on Sunday. It’s a tradition that’s lasted 28 years. “It’s great to see the huge turnout that’s taken place for downtown,” said volunteer Kenneth McAllister. The paws start from Bay Street to...
Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems
YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
San Marco Publix parking garage floods on opening day despite concerns from locals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aliera Peterson captured video Thursday showing people wading through ankle-deep water in the parking garage at the new Publix in San Marco on opening day. “That was after five to 10 minutes of moderate rain,” Peterson said. “I just shudder to think what it’s going to...
First Coast News
Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Florida Casket Co. renovation design approved
The Downtown Development Review Board unanimously awarded final design approval Aug. 11 for the Jacksonville Historical Society’s proposed renovation of the Florida Casket Co. building. The building, at 318 Palmetto St. next to the historical society’s offices in the former St. Luke’s Hospital, was built in 1882. It is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Saxum preparing for $60.8 million freezer warehouse
The city is reviewing a construction permit application for Saxum Real Estate to build a 334,022-square-foot refrigerated warehouse at a cost of $60.77 million in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Primus Builders Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, is the contractor for the food distribution facility on 32.37 acres at...
Video: Standing water in the new San Marco Publix parking garage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After today's downpour the parking garage at the newly opened Publix in San Marco had some standing water issues. Thanks to Aliera Pererson for the video. By 2:50 p.m. most of the water had drained. Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber, a San Marco, resident herself told First Coast...
Back to school Jamboree at Emmett Reed Community Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville City Council members Terrance Freeman and Ju’Coby Pittman will host a Back 2 School Jamboree at the Emmett Reed Community Center on Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. All are welcome to attend the...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
palmcoastobserver.com
Goodwill Industries of North Florida to open new store and donation center on Aug.17
Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. is gearing up to open its newest retail store and donation center at 420 Palm Coast Parkway SW, across the street from AdventHealth's new hospital. Goodwill Industries of North Florida will celebrate the new store’s opening with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on...
First Coast News
Police: Man shot in the torso on Jason Drive in Jacksonville
Police reported a man shot in the torso on Jason Drive on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday. He is in surgery.
Careathon 2022: Thank you, NE Florida!
Jacksonville, Fl — It started with a single phone call moments after 5 am on Friday. A generous individual made a donation to the Child Cancer Fund. With that, the 8th annual Careathon was off and running. More than 13 hours later and after hearing dozens upon dozens of...
A lifetime of achievement: Jacksonville librarian adds to library's collection with her own book
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The public library is a free resource that offers seemingly endless educational opportunities for everyone in our community. One librarian in particular made it her life's work to serve the community in more ways than one. "It has been an honor and a pleasure to open...
JEA welcomes drivers to test drive the latest electric vehicles: Learn about going electric
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The free event this Saturday will be held at TIAA Bank Field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. JEA is committed to promoting initiatives that improve air quality and helping our customers learn about the benefits of making the switch to electric. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
News4Jax.com
Crews respond to house fire in Loretto
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Saturday afternoon to a house fire in Loretto. Firefighters could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the house on Sweetwater Oaks Drive near the intersection of Loretto Road and San Jose Boulevard. The fire was out by that time. News4JAX was told that no...
Murray Hill homeowners, chemical plant heading to court over 'unbearable' odor allegations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) A company blamed for emitting what residents call a “vile” odor is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Murray Hill homeowners. IFF Chemical Holdings Inc. operates a fragrance factory on Lane Avenue in...
News4Jax.com
‘We are because she was’: Service celebrates life of beloved Raines High School educator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members came together Saturday to remember an educator who served as a guidance counselor at Raines High School for 35 years. A celebration of life service was held at the First Baptist Church of Oakland for Deborah Mosley Norman, who was a...
Jacksonville woman says she was kicked out of Cold Stone Creamery because of service dog
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman says when she visited Cold Stone Creamery on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville recently, she was told she couldn’t have her service dog inside of the business. “Just because I have a disability, and it doesn’t look like I have a disability, doesn’t...
Water quality warning: Alligator Creek in Nassau County
Fernandina Beach, Fla. — The St. Marys Riverkeeper is asking you to avoid swimming or fishing on Alligator Creek for a while. According to the Riverkeeper, unsafe levels of E. coli were found during routine tests on Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 in the creek near Escambia Street. E....
