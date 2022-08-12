ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Watch: Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Sr. open Field of Dreams Game with a catch

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
The MLB returned to Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday night for the second Field of Dreams Game.

Before the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds took the diamond, Hall of Fame father and son, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., emerged from the mystical cornfields.

As they made their way into centerfield facing the infield, Griffey Jr. turned to his father and repeated Kevin Costner's iconic line from the Field of Dreams movie: "Hey dad, you want to have a catch?"

As the two began to trade throws, soon after, more father/son duos joined the baseball greats on the field to have a catch of their own.

While the matchup between the Reds and Cubs isn't the barnburner MLB may have hoped for, the league has done a remarkable job of capturing the nostalgia tied to America's pastime and the legendary film.

The moment is not lost on the players participating. Reds' six-time All-Star Joey Votto was vocal about his emotional connection to the scene the Griffey's recreated, having lost his father more than 14 years ago.

Votto called the opportunity to play in the game a "significant moment" for him.

As it has for many, the atmosphere at the Field of Dreams turned the 38-year-old into a kid again. Votto was more than a little excited about being on the field for the special event, as the Reds' Twitter account showed.

Comments / 0

 

NBA
Comments / 0

Community Policy