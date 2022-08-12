ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

New Zealand central bank to carry on with 50bps hike in August - Reuters poll

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07y0Li_0hECEx9n00

BENGALURU, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will stick to its hawkish stance and deliver a fourth straight half-point rate hike on Wednesday in its most aggressive tightening in over two decades to try to rein in stubbornly-high inflation, a Reuters poll found.

One of the first to withdraw pandemic-era stimulus among its peers, the RBNZ's rate-hiking campaign to curb the highest inflation in three decades, at 7.3%, has already pushed rates up by 225 basis points since October. read more

With inflation not expected to ease anytime soon and the labour market remaining tight, the RBNZ is likely to stay focused on containing price pressures while trying not to tip the economy into a recession. read more

All 23 economists in the Aug. 8-11 Reuters poll forecast rate setters at the RBNZ would hike its official cash rate by another 50 basis points at its Aug. 17 meeting, taking it to 3.00%. It was 1.00% before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We think the data has been more unfriendly on the inflation front than they expected, but not enough to tip them over into a panic. Rates have been rising here for a year, so they are well into this cycle, and they have delivered quite a lot," said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ.

"I cannot rule out they would go 75 if they really decided they needed to give the market a kick in the pants. At this point, we would not view it as particularly likely."

All but one of the 23 economists polled also forecast rates to reach 3.50% or higher by the end of 2022 in what would be the most aggressive policy tightening since the official cash rate was introduced in 1999.

While the RBNZ has signaled plans to increase the rate to 4.00% by mid-2023, almost matching the U.S. Federal Reserve, few economists in the poll said it would go that far.

Only five of 23 economists predicted rates would reach 4.00% by end-2022, up from one in the previous poll.

A slowing economy, along with the first annual fall in property prices in more than a decade, is likely to restrict the central bank from delivering bigger rate hikes. read more

A majority of economists who answered an additional question predicted the central bank would revert to more standard 25 basis point increments at its October and November meetings.

"Towards the end of 2022, we expect to see economic and pricing pressures moderating, allowing for interest rate hikes to cease," said Brad Olsen, principal economist at Infometrics.

"Despite this, we are firm in our view that the Reserve Bank will, and should, continue to increase interest rates until inflation is controlled, no matter how the economic environment evolves."

Twelve of 19 respondents forecast the cash rate to either stay steady at 3.50% or be lower by end-2023. The remaining seven predicted it would climb to 3.75% or higher by then.

Inflation was expected to fall within the target range of 2%-3% in the second half of next year, a separate Reuters poll showed.

Reporting and polling by Devayani Sathyan; Editing by Hari Kishan, Ross Finley and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation

In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers to be overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Anz Bank#Interest Rates#Reserve Bank#Bengaluru#Rbnz#Anz
US News and World Report

Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says

(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst

Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert

Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

548K+
Followers
349K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy