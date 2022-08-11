TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, August 12

On TV tonight, Vera Farmiga stars in the latest Apple TV Plus original, Five Days at Memorial , plus a reboot of A League of Their Own hits Prime Video , the residents of Sanditon enjoy a lavish garden party and Britain's Poshest Farm Shop takes us on a whistle-stop tour of the popular storefronts in Britain. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include four TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Five Days at Memorial , Apple TV Plus

Five Days at Memorial is inspired by the horrors of living through Hurricane Katrina. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Based on real events and adapted from journalist Sheri Fink’s 2013 book, this riveting eight-part drama tells the story of the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a New Orleans hospital in 2005. The action is set in Memorial Medical Center, where staff and patients find themselves stranded with depleting power and supplies, plus the threat of rising flood water. As Dr Anna Pou (Vera Farmiga) and her colleagues battle to save patients in horrendous conditions, the hospital’s incident commander, Susan Mulderick ( Succession ’s Cherry Jones), scrambles for an evacuation plan. The series launches with three episodes and then airs weekly thereafter.

★★★★★ RM

A League of Their Own , Prime Video (box set)

The Rockford Peaches return in this new Prime Video comedy-drama. (Image credit: Prime Video)

This is a TV reboot of the film about women’s baseball in 1940s America that starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna, but with an all-new cast of characters. Following the formation of the ‘Girls Professional Baseball League’, hopefuls arrive in Chicago for tryouts, including Carson (Abbi Jacobson), who has skipped town without telling anyone, including her serviceman husband, about her sporting ambitions. A first-rate comedy-drama, it tackles issues including sexism, racism and attitudes to sexuality as the disparate group, each on a journey of discovery, adjusts to life on the Peaches team coached by ex-pro ‘Dove’ Porter ( Parks and Recreation ’s Nick Offerman).

★★★★★ IM

Sanditon season 2 , 9pm, ITV/ITV Hub (box set)

There's festivities galore in Sanditon this evening. (Image credit: ITV)

For a town that was little more than a row of fishermen’s cottages until a few years ago, Sanditon is developing quite the thriving social scene – not a week goes by without someone throwing a dinner, a ball, or perhaps a hootenanny. In tonight’s episode, the bountiful Lady Denham (Anne Reid) honours the town with her annual garden party, complete with a buffet of sweet treats as a deliberate snub tothe sugar boycott by Miss Lambe (Crystal Clarke). Meanwhile, Charlotte (Rose Williams) is caught between two gentlemen who can’t stand each other, so what better way to settle things than with an archery competition?

★★★★ SP

Britain's Poshest Farm Shop, 8 pm, Channel 5

A look at the popularity of farm shops in Britain, beginning this week with a visit to Rhug Estate Farm Shop in north Wales, which has just had a delivery of posh dog treats. Rather impressively, they’re tested not only by owner Lord Newborough’s labrador Truffles but also by the lord himself. Doddington Farm Shop in Lincolnshire, meanwhile, shows off its tromboncini (a cross between a squash and trombone), while Darts Farm in Devon opens a new rooftop bar.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Sandman, Netflix

Tom Sturridge stars as Dream in Netflix's take on The Sandman. (Image credit: Netflix)

Neil Gaiman's sprawling comic book series has been described as "unfilmable" in the past, but Netflix has taken on the task by transforming his universe into this 10-part adaptation which is based on the first two arcs from the books. The Sandman tells the story of Morpheus — aka Dream — who rules over a realm known as The Dreaming, the fantasy world that awaits every single one of us as we dream.

Tom Sturridge leads the cast alongside a whole host of exciting British stars including Charles Dance, Gwendoline Christie, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Jenna Coleman and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Get Out, 10.50 pm, film4

With Jordan Peele’s new film, Nope , in cinemas from today, it’s a good time to revisit his debut as a director, the Oscar-winning chiller Get Out . African-American Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) takes a walk on the wild side over the course of a weekend when he meets the parents of his white girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams). Although positively brimming with friendliness and displaying their PC credentials, there is something off about them, and that askew nature only increases when Kaluuya meets their friends, too. Smart, shocking and not a little scary, this deep dive into race and privilege will keep you gripped.

★★★★★ NP

Live Sport

The European Championships 2022 , coverage from 9 am, BBC One/Two/iPlayer

, coverage from 9 am, BBC One/Two/iPlayer The Hundred 2022 : Southern Brave vs London Spirit , 2.30 pm (3 pm start time). Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2.30 pm (3 pm start time). Sky Sports Main Event/NOW The Hundred 2022: Southern Brave vs London Spirit (men's match), 6 pm (6.30 pm start time), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

6 pm (6.30 pm start time), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW EFL: Watford vs Burnley, 7.45 pm (k-o 8 pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Football/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Five Days At Memorial on TV tonight — watch the medical team grapple with ever-increasing odds in this gripping drama.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.