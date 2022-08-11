ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, August 12

By Martin Shore
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

On TV tonight, Vera Farmiga stars in the latest Apple TV Plus original, Five Days at Memorial , plus a reboot of A League of Their Own hits Prime Video , the residents of Sanditon enjoy a lavish garden party and Britain's Poshest Farm Shop takes us on a whistle-stop tour of the popular storefronts in Britain. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.

  • Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include four TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set
  • Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis
  • For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Five Days at Memorial , Apple TV Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbdG9_0hECEiA800

Five Days at Memorial is inspired by the horrors of living through Hurricane Katrina. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Based on real events and adapted from journalist Sheri Fink’s 2013 book, this riveting eight-part drama tells the story of the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a New Orleans hospital in 2005. The action is set in Memorial Medical Center, where staff and patients find themselves stranded with depleting power and supplies, plus the threat of rising flood water. As Dr Anna Pou (Vera Farmiga) and her colleagues battle to save patients in horrendous conditions, the hospital’s incident commander, Susan Mulderick ( Succession ’s Cherry Jones), scrambles for an evacuation plan. The series launches with three episodes and then airs weekly thereafter.

★★★★★ RM

A League of Their Own , Prime Video (box set)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lw5oS_0hECEiA800

The Rockford Peaches return in this new Prime Video comedy-drama. (Image credit: Prime Video)

This is a TV reboot of the film about women’s baseball in 1940s America that starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna, but with an all-new cast of characters. Following the formation of the ‘Girls Professional Baseball League’, hopefuls arrive in Chicago for tryouts, including Carson (Abbi Jacobson), who has skipped town without telling anyone, including her serviceman husband, about her sporting ambitions. A first-rate comedy-drama, it tackles issues including sexism, racism and attitudes to sexuality as the disparate group, each on a journey of discovery, adjusts to life on the Peaches team coached by ex-pro ‘Dove’ Porter ( Parks and Recreation ’s Nick Offerman).

★★★★★ IM

Sanditon season 2 , 9pm, ITV/ITV Hub (box set)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UretF_0hECEiA800

There's festivities galore in Sanditon this evening. (Image credit: ITV)

For a town that was little more than a row of fishermen’s cottages until a few years ago, Sanditon is developing quite the thriving social scene – not a week goes by without someone throwing a dinner, a ball, or perhaps a hootenanny. In tonight’s episode, the bountiful Lady Denham (Anne Reid) honours the town with her annual garden party, complete with a buffet of sweet treats as a deliberate snub tothe sugar boycott by Miss Lambe (Crystal Clarke). Meanwhile, Charlotte (Rose Williams) is caught between two gentlemen who can’t stand each other, so what better way to settle things than with an archery competition?

★★★★ SP

Britain's Poshest Farm Shop, 8 pm, Channel 5

A look at the popularity of farm shops in Britain, beginning this week with a visit to Rhug Estate Farm Shop in north Wales, which has just had a delivery of posh dog treats. Rather impressively, they’re tested not only by owner Lord Newborough’s labrador Truffles but also by the lord himself. Doddington Farm Shop in Lincolnshire, meanwhile, shows off its tromboncini (a cross between a squash and trombone), while Darts Farm in Devon opens a new rooftop bar.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Sandman, Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRJL9_0hECEiA800

Tom Sturridge stars as Dream in Netflix's take on The Sandman. (Image credit: Netflix)

Neil Gaiman's sprawling comic book series has been described as "unfilmable" in the past, but Netflix has taken on the task by transforming his universe into this 10-part adaptation which is based on the first two arcs from the books. The Sandman tells the story of Morpheus — aka Dream — who rules over a realm known as The Dreaming, the fantasy world that awaits every single one of us as we dream.

Tom Sturridge leads the cast alongside a whole host of exciting British stars including Charles Dance, Gwendoline Christie, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Jenna Coleman and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Get Out, 10.50 pm, film4

With Jordan Peele’s new film, Nope , in cinemas from today, it’s a good time to revisit his debut as a director, the Oscar-winning chiller Get Out . African-American Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) takes a walk on the wild side over the course of a weekend when he meets the parents of his white girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams). Although positively brimming with friendliness and displaying their PC credentials, there is something off about them, and that askew nature only increases when Kaluuya meets their friends, too. Smart, shocking and not a little scary, this deep dive into race and privilege will keep you gripped.

★★★★★ NP

Live Sport

  • The European Championships 2022 , coverage from 9 am, BBC One/Two/iPlayer
  • The Hundred 2022 : Southern Brave vs London Spirit , 2.30 pm (3 pm start time). Sky Sports Main Event/NOW
  • The Hundred 2022: Southern Brave vs London Spirit (men's match), 6 pm (6.30 pm start time), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW
  • EFL: Watford vs Burnley, 7.45 pm (k-o 8 pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Football/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Five Days At Memorial on TV tonight — watch the medical team grapple with ever-increasing odds in this gripping drama.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Debuts First Look at Rachel Zegler’s Tribute

Let the 10th Hunger Games begin! Lionsgate is teasing a first look at “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” a prequel story set in the bleak world of Panem. The movie, which takes place long before the odds were in Katniss Everdeen’s favor in the popular “Hunger Games” franchise, centers on Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow (the eventual tyrannical ruler of the dystopian nation) and Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird. The new photo gives a glimpse at the 18-year-old Snow, who is chosen to mentor Baird during the 10th Hunger Games — the highly publicized event in which teenagers are...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Vera Farmiga
Person
Abbi Jacobson
Person
Sanjeev Bhaskar
Person
Gwendoline Christie
IndieWire

The 25 Best Movie Scores of the ’90s

The film scores of the 1990s were as rich and varied as the films themselves, as the decade saw — well, heard — established masters peak (John Williams) or push themselves in new directions (Philip Glass), bold outsiders bring new genres into the narrow conversation of what movie music “should be” (Tom Tykwer, The RZA), and singular iconoclasts revolutionize how that music is recorded (remember the time when Neil Young just improvised the entire score for “Dead Man” by watching a rough cut in his studio?). Women like Rachel Portman and Deborah Wiseman continued to make headway in a field from...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Who wants a lockdown one-liner? How comics are covering Covid at Edinburgh fringe

Comedian Sam Nicoresti starts his show with an elaborate sanitising ritual. Alex MacKeith kicks off with a number about lockdown with his dad: “One whole year,” he sings, appalled, “with one whole man.” Jacob Hawley apologises in advance for his in-yer-face opening gambit: “How many of you pussies have been vaccinated?” There’s no avoiding Covid-19 on the fringe this year – even as, at time of writing, the festival runs smoothly and largely infection-free. Covid cancellations are at a minimum, and everyone hopes – if we tiptoe – we might get to the end without the virus, that sworn foe of festivals everywhere, breaking out again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

163
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy